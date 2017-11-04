Gray and Mkuu crowned Bell High Homecoming Queen and King

Share !



Submitted by BHS

Student Government

Bell High School’s 2017 Homecoming, “BSPN: The Worldwide Leader in Bulldog Sports”, was once again a huge success. Students, faculty, and the community enjoyed the festivities and excitement that Homecoming brings to Bell High School every year. Students and teachers dressed up in their favorite college and professional sports teams on “Sports Mania Monday”, showed off their rodeo and western wear on “Tail-Twisting Tuesday”, combined their favorite sports or created a whole new type of sport on “Wacky Sports Wednesday”, dressed up as referees on “That Wasn’t A Foul!” Thursday, and finally took pride in their Purple and Gold colors on Friday’s “Fanatic Fan” Day.

On Tuesday night, the Iris Roberts Auditorium was once again filled to capacity as the community helped students and faculty honor the Bell Bulldogs’ Football Team at the annual “Bulldog Growl”, dubbed “The Largest Student-Led Pep Rally in Gilchrist County”. The BHS Student Government Association got the Growl going by performing a song and dance number from the Disney film, “High School Musical” and Bell High School Social Studies teacher and host of the Growl, Brad Surrency welcomed everyone as Larry Culpepper, “the Dr. Pepper vendor”. The Bell Purple Powerhouse Marching Band rocked the house and got everybody dancing in their seats with their exciting musical numbers and awesome drum solos. The BHS Varsity and Junior Varsity Cheerleaders got the crowd’s spirits moving with their very well-choreographed cheers and dance routines, the Bell HOSA Club, Volleyball team, Sophomores, Junior and Senior classes were the stars of the show with their overly hilarious skits. The Junior class showed their “Half-time Show” skit, featuring famous performers like Lady Gaga, Beyonce, and Jay-Z. The Senior class skit had the crowd roaring with their portrayal of an ESPN-like “Game-Day” skit. The Sophomores showed how bad the Bronson Eagles would fare against the Bulldogs in the boxing ring, and the HOSA Club and Volleyball team gave the audience thrills with their dance routines. In the end, the judge’s scores were enough to put the seniors over the top as they received first place in the skit contest followed by a very close second by the juniors. The Bell High School “Faculty All-Stars” did a fantastic “YMCA” dance as students and community members laughed and cheered as the faculty showed that they were good sports. Bell teachers, Johnnie Cook and Wendy Trantham were voted “Faculty Homecoming King and Queen” by the student body and were presented with crowns. The young girls of the Gilchrist League Cheerleaders performed a cheer and a terrific dance number. Of course, one of the highlights of the evening was the crowning of the Bell Middle School Prince and Princess, Braeden Manders and Madison Geiger by last year’s Princess Madison Hines and last year’s Prince, Jordan Hernandez.

The 2017 Homecoming Parade on Friday was definitely one to be remembered as the parade showed off some of the best homecoming floats the parade had ever had. The Parade Judges had a very difficult decision choosing between all the sports-themed floats, including 9th grade’s “BSPN Show” float, 10th grade’s “NASCAR in Bell” Float, the Junior’s “Tail-gating Party” Float, the Senior’s “Bell Boxing Match” Float, the Health Academy’s “Celebrating Bulldog Sports” Float, and the FFA’s “Fishing Tournament” float. The winning float was the 10th grade followed by the second place Juniors and third place went to the Seniors. Thanks to all the community and school organizations that participated in the parade.

As the evening began and game time was about to begin, the 2017 Homecoming Court was presented during halftime festivities. Every attendant from 6th to 11th grade and all the Senior King and Queen contestants looked radiant on the field as the standing room only crowd gathered to witness the pageantry. Everyone loudly cheered as last year’s King Jarrett Douglas crowned 2017’s King and Queen, Jackson Gray and Ilham Mkuu. The Mighty Bulldogs Football Team completed the magical night by soundly defeating the Bronson Eagles. Homecoming ended on a high note with a very successful and fun Homecoming Dance following the big game. The Bell High School Student Government Association would like to thank Supervisor of Elections, Connie Sanchez, BHS Administration, Class and Club sponsors, the Bell Community, and everyone who helped in the festivities and supported us during this fun-filled week. In the end, Homecoming 2017 definitely showed everyone that BHS is, “the Worldwide Leader in Bulldog Sports”! Go Bulldogs!