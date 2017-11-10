It’s 4A playoff time Friday night for Trenton

Share !



The Trenton Tigers continue to surprise and please their fans as they took three wins last week and were named a 4A state finalist in Region Three. The Tigers will face the (7-2) Dunnellon Tigers Friday night in Dunnellon. Its playoff time for the 8-2 Trenton Tigers Friday night as head coach Lyle Wilkerson and staff met with the Tigers as they knelt on the field following the 49-16 win over the Hamilton County Trojans in Jasper. “It’s for Real, its 4A playoff time for the Trenton Tigers,” explained Coach Lyle Wilkerson. The head coach told the Tigers, FHSAA thought they would keep us out of the state playoffs by sticking Trenton in Region Three of the North Florida 4A classification. “Back at them, I’m very proud of you and the way you came out and played in the second half, shutting out a very talented Trojan team as we move on to the playoffs,” coach Wilkerson explained. The Tigers prepare for the state playoffs for the seventh straight season.

The Tigers defeated the Trojans 49-16 shutting them out in the second half. The Tigers’ Hit Man of this game is Derri Danzy.

Trenton opened this game as Eric Henry dashed 44 yards on the fourth play from scrimmage for a touchdown. Wesley Mansfield’s PAT kick gave the visitors a 7-0 lead. The Tigers’ defense took it to the Trojans as a forced fumble allowed Trenton’s Caleb Morgan to recover the loose ball on the Ham Co 48. Trenton would punt the football back to the Trojans following a 4th and 7 from the Ham Co 45 yard line.

Hamilton County’s Melvin Brown slipped through the Tigers’ defense for an 87-yard touchdown run. The Trojans added a 2 pt. conversion to take the lead 8-7.

On the Tigers next possession, Wyatt Langford broke several tackles before dashing 64 yards for a score. Jayce Gentry was the PAT holder as #68 Mansfield gave the Tigers a 14-8 lead with 7:41 left in the opening period. Langford added another score for the Tigers on a 29-yard run with 3:53 left in the first period. Mansfield’s PAT kick was good for the 21-8 lead.

Hamilton County’s Alex Scarborough connected with Keyvon Webb on a 55 yard pass for a Trojans’ score. A 2-point conversion closed the Tigers lead to 21-16 as the first period came to an end. The two teams exchanged several possessions in the second quarter but neither team scored. The first half ended with Trenton holding a 21-16 lead.

The Tigers defense led by Tanner Bruderly shut down the Trojans’ offense on their first drive. The Tigers’ offense put together a ten-play drive that was capped off with a Jayce Gentry 9-yard keeper run for a score. Mansfield added the PAT as Trenton added to their lead, 28-16. With :30 seconds left in the third period, Gentry connected with Caleb Morgan for a 15 yard score. Mansfield’s PAT kick was good as Trenton took a 35-16 lead. The Tigers with 7:47 remaining in the fourth period, Wyatt Langford dashed 45 yards for a score. Mansfield’s PAT kick improved the Tigers to 42-16 lead. Trenton’s Tyree Henry ran 49 yards for the Tigers’ final score. Mansfield was perfect 7 for 7 as he kicked the Tigers last point in this game for the 49-16 win.

Trenton hosted the Branford Bucs on Monday night October 30 in The Jungle. The Tigers kept the Bucs scoreless as they amassed 40 points and the offense installed a new wrinkle as Tyrique Baber became the quarterback and Jayce Gentry became another wide out for the hard charging Tiger offense. Trey Sanchez was the Tigers’ Hit Man in the victory over Branford.