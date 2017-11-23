Josie NesSmith signs with Anderson College

Share !



Wednesday, Nov. 15, Josie NesSmith, Trenton High School senior, signed her intent to accept a softball scholarship to Anderson College in South Carolina. Pictured above from left to right, Trenton Softball Coach Todd Bryant, Assistant Coach Clint Anderson, Santa Fe Inferno Coaches Dean Schnyder and Lindsay Fico, Josie NesSmith, Amanda and Joey Grimm.

