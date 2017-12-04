Lady Tigers bomb Tornadoes in pre-season tournament

Share !



By John Ayers

The Trenton Lady Tigers opened their pre-season with a basketball tournament last week as they defeated the Bradford County Lady Tornadoes 53-16 in Trenton. Trenton jumped out to an early 17-5 first quarter lead and never looked back. The Tigers defense shocked the Tornadoes as they pressured and forced the visitors into turnovers while they scored 8 points total in the first half. Trenton scored 24 points in the second to take a 41-8 lead at halftime intermission.

In the third quarter the Lady Tigers shutout the Tornadoes as they scored 8 points to increase their lead to 49-8. The Tornadoes added 8 points in the final period while the Lady Tigers allowed their starter a rest and support players added 4 points respectfully.

Trenton Bryn Thomas set the pace for the Lady Tigers as she shot 15 points, shooting 70% from the field. Standrea McHenry added 12 points as she shot 6 for 6 from the free throw line. Taniah Bowers added 10 points for the Lady Tigers as she shot 5 of 8 for 63% from the free throw line. The Tigers shot a combined 46% from the field in this first win of the 2017-2018 season.

The Tigers dominated the boards as Thalia Jackson had 5 offensive and 5 defensive rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals to lead the Tigers with 9 turnovers. The Tigers had a total 37 rebounds, 10 assists, and 16 steals for 31 total turnovers.

The Lady Tigers traveled to Branford Tuesday night to compete in their first District 7-1A game. Trenton will continue their District 7 schedule as they travel to Chiefland Friday night. These girls games will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. Go Tigers!