Lauren Roberts wins State Farm Bureau Speaking Contest

Trenton High School junior Lauren Roberts spent Tuesday, October 31 winning the 2017 Florida Farm Bureau’s Youth Speech Contest. The final statewide competition was held at the Annual Meeting at Sawgrass Marriott at Ponte Vedra Beach.

The 2017 topic for the competition was “Today’s food companies employ many tactics including food labels to gain a marketing edge. How can farmers and ranchers ensure that consumers understand these labels and have confidence in the safety and quality of their food?” Roberts advanced from the local level with her speech entitled How To Ensure Consumer Confidence In Our Producers to the district level, winning there to compete at the statewide level on the 31st.

This was Roberts’ second attempt at the Farm Bureau state level, she came in second in 2016. She returned this year to win the state competition. In all, she took home $1000 for her 2017 Farm Bureau speaking competitions which started locally at the Farm Bureau office in Trenton back in May.

Roberts who is currently the Trenton FFA Sr. Chapter President, stated, “Public speaking is a great way to learn in-depth about an agriculture topic.” She also said that she hopes to run for a State FFA Office her senior year and feels that public speaking will enhance her skills and make her a more knowledgeable candidate.

A member of FFA since sixth grade, Roberts said, “I would like to thank my Jr. and Sr. FFA advisors, Heather Rucker and Ashley Thoron, who have encouraged me to participate in public speaking.” She has competed in both Farm Bureau and FFA public speaking events.

Roberts’ future plans include attending the University of Florida where she plans to attend the school of agriculture and maybe study Entomology. She currently has four bee hives on her grandparents’ farm near Wilcox which she tends herself. Lauren said she finds the study of bees fascinating.

Lauren is the daughter of Franne Martin and Jason Roberts. She is also the granddaughter of William and Helen Roberts.