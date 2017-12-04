New auction facility coming to Trenton

Share !



_By Cindy Jo Ayers

J.R. Trimm, the auctioneer and owner of Trimm Auction and Services, LLC in Trenton, plans to construct a new 4,000 square foot building on the property located just east of Trenton city limits. He hopes to have the new facility finished and open by April of 2018. .

The property is 3.25 acres and located on State Road 26, just past the post office on the right side. The larger facility and surrounding property will allow Trimm to hold an equipment auction once a month. Trimm expects to auction ag equipment, cars, trucks and trailers. At this time he plans to hold the equipment auction the first Saturday of each month.

J.R. Trimm is a Bronson native who has been in business in Trenton for the past two years and has four years experience as an auctioneer. He attended the Florida Auctioneer Academy in 2015.

Trimm said, “I love being able to assist families in estate liquidations, making the process easier on them while maximizing sales through professional and proven sales techniques.” He first became interested in auctions because of his passion for antiques and vintage advertising.

Currently Trimm holds an auction at 114 NE 10th Street in east Trenton. The auction is held every Thursday night beginning at 6:30, Trimm currently sells between 200 and 300 items during an auction.