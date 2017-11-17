November 16, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0012-TD

Certificate Number:

93.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 1 HIGH COUNTRY SUBD CONT 1.73 AC 89/410 115/595 133/163

Assessed to:

NANCY L YARGHN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0014-TD

Certificate Number:

252.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

BEG AT NE COR OF GOVT LOT 11 AS PT OF REF GO S 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC W 1264.15 FT TO POB GO W 210 FT GO N 150 FT GO W 259.25 FT TO E LN OF ACL RR CO R/W GO SELY ALG SAID RR R/W 704 FT GO NERLY ALG SAID RR SPUR R/W LN 347.88 FT GO N 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC E 49.80 FT TO POB 14/492 50/171 170/265 193/176 193/177 219/620 2008/1073 2008/1074 2009/1422 2009/1718

Assessed to:

HOPE HODGE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 21-2017-CP-46

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MYRTIE H. POWERS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Myrtie H. Powers, deceased, whose date of death was July 30, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION ON THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED..

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is November 9, 2017.

Personal Representative:

Gladys B. Wade

Post Office Box 1203

Palatka, Florida 32178

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Tance E. Roberts

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 947636 Matanzas Law Group

200 Malaga Street, Suite 9

St. Augustine, Florida 32084

Telephone: (904) 826-1772

Fax: (904) 826-1772

E-Mail: troberts@matanzas.law

Publish November 9 & 16, 2017b.

________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Supervisors (“Board”) of the Florida Green Finance Authority (“Authority”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of Baker County, Florida; Bay County, Florida; Bradford County, Florida; Calhoun County, Florida; Citrus County, Florida; Clay County, Florida; Columbia County, Florida; DeSoto County, Florida; Dixie County, Florida; Flagler County, Florida; Franklin County, Florida, Gadsden County, Florida; Gilchrist County, Florida; Glades County, Florida; Gulf County, Florida; Hamilton County, Florida; Hardee County, Florida; Hendry County, Florida; Hernando County, Florida; Highlands County, Florida; Holmes County, Florida; Jackson County, Florida; Jefferson County, Florida; Lafayette County, Florida; Liberty County, Florida; Madison County, Florida; Monroe County, Florida; Nassau County, Florida; Okaloosa County, Florida; Okeechobee County, Florida; Putnam County, Florida; Santa Rosa County, Florida; St. Johns County, Florida; Suwannee County, Florida; Taylor County, Florida; Union County, Florida; Wakulla County, Florida; Walton County, Florida; Washington County, Florida, and any additional counties or municipalities of the State of Florida subsequently joining the Authority’s statewide program for financing the cost of providing energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements, in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively “Qualifying Improvements”). The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and only imposed by the Authority with the prior written consent of affected property owners who wish to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Authority. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 2:00 p.m., EST, December 7, 2017, at the Town of Mangonia Park Municipal Center located at 1755 East Tiffany Drive, Mangonia Park, Florida 33407. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of the Authority’s Manager, Special District Services, Inc., 2501A Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410. All interested persons are invited to attend and present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Authority through its Manager at 2501A Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410. Written comments should be received by the Authority on or before December 1, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing.

In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact Special District Services, Inc. at 561-630-4922 and/or toll free at 1-877-737-4922 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

DATED this 19th day of October, 2017.

By Order of: BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE FLORIDA GREEN FINANCE AUTHORITY

www.flgfa.org

Publish Nov. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017b

_____________

FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, to wit: Alachua County, Baker County, Bay County, Bradford County, Brevard County, Broward County, Calhoun County, Charlotte County, Citrus County, Clay County, Collier County, Columbia County, Miami-Dade County, DeSoto County, Dixie County, Duval County, Escambia County, Flagler County, Franklin County, Gadsden County, Gilchrist County, Glades County, Gulf County, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Hendry County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Holmes County, Indian River County, Jackson County, Jefferson County, Lafayette County, Lake County, Lee County, Leon County, Levy County, Liberty County, Madison County, Manatee County, Marion County, Martin County, Monroe County, Nassau County, Okaloosa County, Okeechobee County, Orange County, Osceola County, Palm Beach County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Putnam County, Santa Rosa County, Sarasota County, Seminole County, St. Johns County, St. Lucie County, Sumter County, Suwannee County, Taylor County, Union County, Volusia County, Wakulla County, Walton County, and Washington County, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, December 6, 2017, at the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization Executive Conference Room, 2570 W International Speedway Boulevard, Suite 100, Daytona Beach, Florida. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Boca Raton, Florida 33487, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before December 5, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing.

In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization at (386) 226-0422 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

DATED this 28th day of September 2017.

By Order of: BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY.

Publish Nov. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE

CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-07

AN ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA ESTABLISHING A BAN ON CANNABIS DISPENSING BUSINESSES AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA TREATMENT DISPENSARY FACILITIES, AS FURTHER DEFINED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR JURISDICTION AND GEOGRAPHIC AREA COVERED; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND REPEAL; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Clerk/ Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or call (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Publish November 16, 2017b

______________________

CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS

TO HOLD A

SPECIAL CITY ELECTION

Qualifying for the Special City Election for City Council Seat #4, begins November 27, 2017 at 12 Noon and ends December 1, 2017 at 12 Noon.

Anyone interested in qualifying for this seat on the City Council should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, 352-463-2855 X 201, at City Hall, or come by City Hall at 17651 NW 90th Ct., Fanning Springs, Florida.

Publish November 16, 2017b

____________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, November 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Planning & Zoning Meeting, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, October 23, 2017

2. September Financial and

Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

a. Code Enforcement

b. Fire Department

c. Police Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Depot Park Basketball Court

Bid

2. Resolution 2017-21 -

Authorization of Check Signers

3. Ordinance 2017-07 - Ban on

Cannabis Dispensing

Businesses; First Reading

G. Discussion Items

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish November 16, 2017b

______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

COMMUNITY REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY MEETING

The City of Trenton Community Redevelopment Agency will meet Monday, November 20, 2017, at 6:00 pm, or as soon as possible following the Planning & Zoning and the Regular Commission Meetings, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – July 24, 2017,

CRA Meeting

E. Discussion Items

1. Community Center Upgrade

2. NW 1st Avenue and 2nd

Street Streetscaping

F. Tabled Items

1. SE Park Playground

Equipment

2. Downtown Facade Grants

G. Public Comments

H. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish November 16, 2017b

______________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-monthly meeting on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Published November 16, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered by the Town Council of the Town Bell, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2017, scheduled for 6:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, at the Bell Town Hall at 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2017-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE TOWN OF BELL, FLORIDA, ESTABLISHING A BAN ON CANNABIS DISPENSING BUSINESSES AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA TREATMENT DISPENSARY FACILITIES, AS FURTHER DEFINED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR JURISDICTION AND GEOGRAPHIC AREA COVERED; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND REPEAL; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Bell Town Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting, they will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purposes, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. “Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Mr. Dan Cavanah, Town of Bell Town Manager, 3240 West Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, Telephone No. (352) 463-6288, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.

Dan Cavanah

Town Manager

Publish November 16, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF MEETING

GILCHRIST COUNTY LOCAL

MITIGATION STRATEGY

COMMITTEE

Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Planning Committee to meet November 29, 2017.

The Gilchrist County LMS Planning Committee/Work Group will meet at 10 AM on Wednesday November 29, 2017 at the Gilchrist County Emergency Operations Center located at 3250 N. US Hwy 129, Bell, FL 32619. The County encourages any interested citizens and business owners to attend and provide input. The Committee guides the preparation of the Gilchrist County LMS, which serves as a plan to reduce the community’s long-term risk for protecting people and their property from the effects of natural disasters and to build a safer and stronger community. Please contact the Gilchrist County Emergency Management Department at: (386) 935-5400 or by email at rsmith@gilchrist.fl.us for more information.

Publish November 16 and 23, 2017b

_____________