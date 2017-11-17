November 16, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Amelia C. Cannon

Amelia C. Cannon, 82, of Chiefland, passed away on November 8, 2017.

Mrs. Cannon was born to Efford and Gladys Chauncey on August 18, 1935, in Cross City. She was a lifelong resident of Levy County. Mrs. Cannon was retired from the Lancaster Department of Corrections and worked in the Levy County Tax Collectors Office in Bronson. She was a member of Hardeetown Baptist Church of Chiefland and she enjoyed gardening, traveling and shopping.

She is survived by her husband Lawrance C. Cannon of Chiefland; son Jesse Coleman of Orlando; stepsons Bruce A. (Judy) Cannon of Chiefland; Melton Lee (Dawn) Cannon of Steinhatchee; daughter Donna K. (Walter) Carlisle of Sumter, SC; sisters Mary Alice (Ellison) Hardee of Chiefland; Madge Carolyn (Martin) Reid of Chiefland; grandchildren Justin, Amber, Jessica, Savannah, Hunter and Karl; and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Toni Marie Gause and stepson David Wayne Cannon.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Cannon were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12th at Hardeetown Baptist Church, 1716 NW 14th Street, Chiefland. Rev. Tom Keisler and Rev. Travis Hudson were officiating the service. The family received visitors from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Church before the service. Interment was held at Hardeetown Methodist Cemetery, 10851 NW 64th Terrace, Chiefland.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City.

Mrs. Lorena Goodson Downing

Lorena Goodson Downing, 89, of Steinhatchee passed away November 6, 2017.

Mrs. Downing was born August 14, 1927 to the late Roy and Martha Goodson in Suwannee, where she was raised on Goodson Island. She was a lifelong resident of Dixie County and was a member of Jena First Baptist Church. In her spare time Mrs. Downing enjoyed crocheting, gardening, sewing, and spending time with her little dog “Sally Gal”.

Mrs. Downing is survived by her sisters Dora Matthews and Gloria Baines; her nephews Johnnie (Jude) McDaris and Donald (Sussie) McDaris, other extended family members, and her dog Sally Gal. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Downing.

Funeral services for Mrs. Downing were held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Rev. David Downing officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery outside of Jena. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mr. Larry James Fritcher

Larry James Fritcher, 62, of Steinhatchee passed away November 5, 2017.

Mr. Fritcher was born July 8, 1955 to the late Clarance and Ruth Fritcher in Tampa, but had lived in the Steinhatchee area since 2000. His greatest passions were Stock Car Racing, his grand babies, and performing the 4th of July fireworks in Steinhatchee for 14 years.

Mr. Fritcher is survived by his wife of 39 years Paula Fritcher, his daughter Amy (Cory) Powell, his sisters Josephine Neeley, Jeannie Smith, and Janet Nance, his grandchildren Dixie, Levi, Hunter, and Annberleigh, and other extended family members.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mrs. Sally Louise Jones Gonzalez

Sally Louise Jones Gonzalez passed on October 26, 2017 while awaiting heart surgery. She was the daughter of the late Percy Franklin and Mary Ellen Jones.

She is survived by her husband Miguel Gonzalez; daughter, Beth Cason and husband, Chris; son, Jason Lamb, and three beloved granddaughters, Tristan Cason, Kristen Cason and Julianna Lamb; her sister Faye Jones and husband, Joe Taylor, of Illinois; sister Mary Franklin Hansen and husband, Tom, and three nieces Noel Pagan, Helena Kurucar and Issabella Pagan of South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her son, Dustin Lamb.

A Memorial Service was held on November 4th at the Falling Creek Falls in Columbia to honor the life of this unique and special woman.

Condolences can be shared with Mary Hansen at 60 Pyramid Court, Sumter, SC 29154.

Mr. McCoy Junior Hilliard

McCoy Junior Hilliard of Bell, passed away at his home in the early morning of November 13, 2017. He was 77 years old. Mr. Hilliard was born in Bell on March 8, 1940 to Alvis and Alice Hilliard and was a lifelong resident. He was a farmer and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, a 32nd Degree Master Mason with William T. Carlton Lodge #46 in Trenton and a Shriner with the Morocco Temple in Jacksonville and Suwannee River Shrine Club in Fanning Springs.

Mr. Hilliard is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kathy Suzanne Hilliard; his son, William Keith Hilliard and his brother, Donald Hilliard.

He is survived by his wife, Clyda Mae Hilliard; his daughters, Karan (Patrick Fisher) Hilliard and Katina (Bill) Caldwell of Bell; his sister, Margaret Hilliard of Bell and his brothers, Larry Hilliard of Bell, Harold (Sharon) Hilliard of Ocala and Wendell (Peggy Sue) Hilliard of Bell; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, November 15, 2017 from 5:00 until 7:00. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 16, 2017 at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Billy Philman officiating. Interment to follow at New Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Karen Mae Kight

Karen Mae Kight, 59, of Old Town passed away November 6, 2017.

Mrs. Kight was born September 30, 1958 to the late James and Phyllis Kennedy in Hartford, Connecticut, but had lived in the Dixie County area since 1982 after moving here from Massachusetts. She will always be remembered as a person of faith. Mrs. Kight enjoyed reading and cooking, but most of all she loved being a mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Kight is survived by her husband of forty years David Kight, her sons Matthew (Elizabeth) Kight, Jacob (Renee) Kight, Caleb (Taylor) Kight, and Allan Kight; her daughters Kim Kight (Shane Fletcher), Martha Kight, and Kathy Kight (J.T. Herring), her brothers John (Ana) Kennedy and James Kennedy, 18 grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond Kennedy and Donald Kennedy.

Funeral services for Mrs. Kight were held graveside 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 10, 2017 in the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

Mrs. Kathleen Pope McElroy

Kathleen Pope McElroy of Trenton, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2017 at Tri-County Nursing Home in Trenton. She was 79 years old. She was born to Lester and Gussie Pope on June 5, 1938 in Trenton and was a lifelong resident. Mrs. McElroy was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carlton “Chubby” McElroy and her sons, Roger McElroy and Chip McElroy. She is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Rod) Hunt of Chiefland; her sons, Felippe (Mary) McElroy and Mario (Iris) McElroy, of Chiefland; her daughter-in-law, Sherry McElroy of Chiefland; her sisters, Nellie Simpson of Chiefland, Mildred Watson of Trenton and Marcel Coyer of Wilcox; her brothers, Alfred Pope of Lake City and John Wesley Pope of Longwood; her brother-in-law, Lloyd McElroy of Trenton; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, November 14, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services for Mrs. McElroy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at Pine Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Hatch and Dr. Greg Douglas officiating. Interment to follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mr. Mark Anthony Oshea

Mark Anthony Oshea, 50, of Chiefland, passed away November 2, 2017.

Mr. Oshea was born to Jimmy and Elizabeth Flynt of Kent, Ohio on February 8, 1967. He was a truck driver.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Oshea; son Mark Oshea II; daughters Katlyn Oshea, Brittney Brown, Tasha Brown, Amanda Dewitt, Tara Hodges; father Jimmy Flynt; brother Dave Donnelly; sisters Tammy Lynn Silvia and Candy Lynn Mchale; son-in-law Bryan Roland; grandson Bryan Roland II; granddaughter Bryanna Roland; nephews John Silvia, Cody Silvia and Taylor Silvia; Nieces Katie Martis, Kelly Martis, Jamie Martis, Emily Martis Christa Ringler and Destiny Silvia. He was preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Swango.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City.