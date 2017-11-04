November 2, 2017 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

JUVENILE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008

IN THE INTEREST OF:

J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011

Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012

____________________________/

Minor Children.

NOTICE OF SUIT FOR

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL

RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT

FOR ADOPTION

THE STATE OF FLORIDA

TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE

Address Unknown

You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J.A.H.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Monica J. Brasington, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on FRIDAY, the 1st DAY OF DECEMBER, 2017 AT 4:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard.

FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION.

YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU.

Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida.

WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 16th day of October, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Circuit Court

CLERK SEAL

BY /s/ Lyndsay Ayers

Deputy Clerk

DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN

AND FAMILIES

Children’s Legal Services

Kathrine Rashkind, Esq.

Counsel for the Department

Florida Bar No. 68547

1000 NE 16th Ave.

Bldg. J, MS 13/04

Gainesville, Florida 32601

Phone: (352) 415-6257

Fax: (352) 955-6298

Primary Email:

Katherine. Rashkind@myflfamilies.com

Publish October 19, 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The District Board (“Board”) of the Green Corridor Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) District (“District”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within all 67 counties in Florida for the financing of the cost of providing energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, “Qualifying Improvements”). The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the District with the prior written consent of affected property owners who wish to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the District.

This notice pertains to the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the following 67 counties: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held on November 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Ygrene Energy Fund Florida, located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 124, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. The resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at Governmental Management Services – South Florida, LLC, Third Party Administrator for the District, 5385 N. Nob Hill Road, Sunrise, Florida 33351.

All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board. Written comments should be received by the District on or before November 13, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the Executive Director, Paul Winkeljohn, at 954-721-8681 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

Publish Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b

_______________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0012-TD

Certificate Number:

93.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 1 HIGH COUNTRY SUBD CONT 1.73 AC 89/410 115/595 133/163

Assessed to:

NANCY L YARGHN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0014-TD

Certificate Number:

252.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

BEG AT NE COR OF GOVT LOT 11 AS PT OF REF GO S 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC W 1264.15 FT TO POB GO W 210 FT GO N 150 FT GO W 259.25 FT TO E LN OF ACL RR CO R/W GO SELY ALG SAID RR R/W 704 FT GO NERLY ALG SAID RR SPUR R/W LN 347.88 FT GO N 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC E 49.80 FT TO POB 14/492 50/171 170/265 193/176 193/177 219/620 2008/1073 2008/1074 2009/1422 2009/1718

Assessed to:

HOPE HODGE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b

__________________

INVITATION TO BID

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE GILCHRIST COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, FLORIDA will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 29, 2017, for the purpose of selecting a contractor for construction services.

BID TITLE: SANTA FE PARK LOOP

BID OPENING LOCATION:

Gilchrist County Administrator Office

209 SE 1st Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Bids must be submitted in triplicate in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID FOR Santa Fe Park Loop”, and delivered to GILCHRIST COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR OFFICE, 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

The County assumes no responsibility for bids received after the bid submittal time or at any location other than that specified, no matter what the reason. Late bids will be held unopened and will not be considered for award.

Any envelopes, boxes, or packages which are not properly labeled, identified, and prominently marked with the sealed bid identification, may be inadvertently opened upon receipt, thereby invalidating such bids and thereby resulting in exclusion from the official bid opening process.

Bids will be opened in public at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017, or as soon thereafter as practical at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Florida 32693.

There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting onsite at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2017.

The Commission reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids in whole or part, and to accept the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of Gilchrist County.

Electronic Copies of Bid Documents and specifications can be obtained from Rob Davis of Dewberry | Preble-Rish at rhdavis@dewberry.com or 850-354-5183. The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.

Contact Rob Davis at Dewberry | Preble-Rish with questions.

Publish Oct. 26 & Nov. 2, 2017b

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2015 CA 000044

U.S. BANK, N.A. AS

TRUSTEE FOR

MANUFACTURED

HOUSING CONTRACT

SENIOR/SUBORDINATE

PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATE TRUST 2000-6

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

MURIEL STEWART AKA

MURIEL L. STEWART;

PAUL STEWART AKA

PAUL F. STEWART;

Defendant(s).

____________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on Sept. 13, 2017 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of January, 2018 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:

Parcel Number 9 as surveyed by M. K. Flowers and Associates lying and being in Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Southeast corner of Government Lot 1 of said Section 17 and the Southwest corner of Lot 3, Block B of Sun Springs Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 18 of the Public Records of said Gilchrist County, Florida, for a point of reference; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East along the South line of said Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe at the Southeast corner of Lot 4 of said Block B; thence run South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on a Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 800.00 feet to an iron pipe and the Point of Beginning; from said Point of Beginning, continue South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on the said Southerly projection, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run South 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds West parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds West parallel to the said Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe and the said Point of Beginning. Together with 2001, 56’ x 28 ‘ Cypress Manor double-wide mobile home, Vehicle Identification Numbers FLHMLCY143324021A and FLHMLCY1433240215B.

Property address: 2409

Southwest 7th Court, Bell, FL 32619

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Clerk Seal)

As Clerk of Court

By: /s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish November 2 and 9, 2017b

_____________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY,

FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No. 21-2017-CP-000038

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF ELIZABETH COX, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Elizabeth Cox, deceased, whose date of death was July 27, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is November 2, 2017.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Judith B. Paul, Esq., Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 26760

4040 West Newberry Road, Suite 1500

Gainesville, FL 32607

Telephone: (352) 872-5911

E-Mail: judy@jbpaullaw.com

e-Mail2:

LegalAssistant@JBPaullaw.com

Personal Representative:

Margaret Taylor

4304 Arthur Shipley Rd

Westminster, Maryland 21157

Published November 2 and 9, 2017b.

________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, November 6, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10.Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Public Hearing

Budget Adjustments

5:15 p.m. FINAL Budget Hearing

Resolution 2017-41 Final Millage Rate

Resolution 2017-42 Final Budget

Resolution 2017-43 Final MSTU Millage Rate

Resolution 2017-44 Final MSTU

Budget

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Publish November 2, 2017

________________