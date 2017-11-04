November 2, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mrs. Matilda W. Land

“Tillie”

Matilda W. Land “Tillie”, 57 of Bell, joined God in heaven on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at home after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Homestead January 01, 1960, the daughter of Charles Nickey Williams and Jeanneette Jaunita Williams.

Tillie moved to Gilchrist county in the late 60’s. Tillie graduated from Bell High School class of 1977, Bell. She resided the majority of her life in Gilchrist county.

She is predeceased by two brothers Ressie Williams and Allen Williams.

She is survived by her three children, Kevin (Sheron) Land of Duncan, South Carolina, John Land of Anderson, South Carolina, Misty (Angel) Arevalo of High Springs; her life companion Dean Adams of High Springs, two step-daughters Magen (Paul) Hamelton of Newberry, Deanna Adams of Trenton; three brothers, Jonny (Phyllis) Williams of Old Town, Leslie (Jan) Williams, of Gilchrist County, Timmy (Jackie) Williams of Branford, and ten grandchildren

There was a visitation at Evans Carter Funeral Home in High Springs on October 25, at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Services were held at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 26.

_________________

Mr. Ethan Monroe Powell, Jr.

Mr. Ethan Monroe Powell, Jr. of Bell passed away on Friday, October 27, 2017 at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was 83 years old. Mr. Powell was born on September 4, 1934 to Ethan Monroe Powell, Sr. and his wife Norene Vickers Powell in Bainbridge, Georgia where he resided until moving to Bell 60 years ago. He was a retired Insurance Sales Agent and retired Minister and was a member of Bell Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Audrey Jones Powell of Bell; his daughter, Tina Powell of Bell; his four sons, Andy (Kathy) Powell of Alachua and Timmy (Lori) Powell, Alex Powell and Jamey (Pam) Powell; all of Bell. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Powell were held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Bell Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Tanner officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Priscilla Baptist Church Cemetery.

For online condolences please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

_________________

Mrs. Janet Elaine Walters

Janet Elaine Walters, 71, of Chiefland, passed away October 25, 2017.

Mrs. Walters was born July 28, 1946 to the late Joe and Catherine Kinder in Alum Creek, West Virginia. She enjoyed painting, crocheting, sewing, and cooking in her spare time. Mrs. Walters was of the Baptist Faith.

Mrs. Walters is survived by a daughter Melissa Adkins; a sister Ann Corning; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, three nephews, six nieces, and other extended family members.

A memorial service was held for Mrs. Walters 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Chaplain Janice Clark officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com

_________________

Mrs. Beatrice McHan Williams

Beatrice McHan Williams of Bell, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at NFRMC in Gainesville. She was 71 years old. Beatrice was born in Tampa to James and Minnie McHan on April 12, 1946 and had been a resident of Bell since moving from Dade City two years ago. She was of the Baptist faith.

Mrs. Williams is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter Beverly Bradshaw. She is survived by her daughter, Betsy (Michael) Rippy of Gainesville; her son, Benny Bradshaw of Riverview; her sister, Gwen (William Sr.) Walden of Bell and her brothers, Billy (Mae) Cantrell of Georgia, Bennie McHan of Homosassa and Ricky McHan of Lithia. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for Beatrice was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Corbin officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Myrtice Elaine Watson

Myrtice Elaine Watson, 68, of Old Town, passed away October 23, 2017.

Mrs. Watson was born September 24, 1949 in Cross City and had spent all her life in the Dixie County area. She had worked as a Teacher’s Aide for several years at Old Town Elementary School.

Mrs. Watson is survived by her father R.L. Corbin, a brother Vernoy (Tommie Jean) Corbin, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband E.T. Watson and her mother Fairby Lee.

Funeral services were held for Mrs. Watson at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel. Interment followed in Lee Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Miss Keely Ann Young

On Friday, October 20, 2017 our beautiful daughter Keely Ann Young, born October 24, 2002 in Martin County, new to Levy County just this June was taken from our lives. God needed her home. Her faith was strong in God so heaven is where she waits for her family to join her in paradise.

She leaves her father, Paul Thomas Young; her mother Tena Ann Young; her brother Emmanuel Thomas Young; her brother Paul Nathaniel Young, and aunts, uncles and cousins from Ireland, Spain and England. She has touched so many with her loving kind heart, leaving her friends all over Florida with broken hearts. Sweet Little princess you are so very missed, til we meet again in Heaven, only then will we be complete again.

A Memorial Service was held on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at 3:00 PM at the Joppa Baptist Church in Trenton, with Rev. Robin Thomas officiating. Keely is under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_________________

Card of Thanks

We, the family of Nancy Jo would like to express our gratitude and thankfulness to all those who prayed and lifted us up to the Lord when our Nancy was so sick.

We would like to say Thank you for the visits, the food, the flowers, the phone calls, the donations given in honor of our loved one, and the words of encouragement, when we were facing this tragedy.

Our Nancy was so special.

The Nancy Jo Family

______________