November 23, 2017 Obituaries

Mrs. Lorraine Fulk Lipford

Lorraine Fulk Lipford, 76, of Trenton passed away November 18, 2017.

Mrs. Lipford was born June 25, 1941 to the late Ellis and Gladys Fulk in Greensboro, North Carolina, but had lived in the Trenton area since 2001 after moving here from West Palm Beach. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church, and in her spare time she enjoyed cooking, sewing/quilting, and above all spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Lipford is survived by her sons James Lipford and Mitchell Lipford; her daughter Kellie Anderson; her sisters Cara Lue Lilly, Nancy Gruttries, and Ogie Fallon; her brothers Larry Fulk and Mike Snyder; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Reverend Greg Douglas officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Mrs. Wilma Joyce Shalcosky

Wilma Joyce Shalcosky, 67, of Chiefland, passed away November 14, 2017.

Mrs. Shalcosky was born to J.C. and Loretta Corbin on March 23, 1950, in Williston. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chiefland. She loved to cook and enjoyed watching cooking programs on TV.

Mrs. Shalcosky is survived by her mother, Loretta Hammock of Chiefland; brother, Maurice Corbin of Chiefland; sisters Loreta Corbin O’Steen of Brooker and Freda Mae Corbin of Chiefland.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Shalcosky were held Graveside at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Chiefland Cemetery with Chaplain Steven Woodbury presiding.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

Mrs. Helen C. Shipley

Helen C. Shipley of Fanning Springs, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton. She was 86 years old. Helen was born on April 28, 1931 to Charles and Beatrice Davis in Lake City and had been a resident of Fanning Springs since moving from Gainesville in 1976. She was a Master Gardener, a member of the Woman’s Club Character Council, a member of Guardian ad Litem and a member of Bethel Baptist Church but her greatest joy was being a Mother.

Mrs. Shipley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Victor Byrd Shipley, Sr. and her son, Brad Marion Shipley.

She is survived by her daughter, Carla (Robert) Coarsey of Trenton; her sons, Charles Guy Shipley of St. Augustine and Victor Byrd Shipley, Jr. of Trenton; her grandchildren, Brad Michael Shipley, Robbi LeBruce Coarsey and James Robert (Courtney) Coarsey and her great-grandchild, Ethan Robert Hatfield.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, November 25, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon. A private Graveside Service will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Jones officiating.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

Mr. Howard Hugh “Chip” Turner, Jr.

Howard Hugh “Chip” Turner, Jr., 49, of Ninety Six, SC, husband of Cari Hines Turner, died Thursday, November 16, 2017 at his home.

Born in Richland County, he was a son of Howard Hugh Turner, Sr. and Linda Polston Turner. He attended Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) and Clemson University.

Chip was the retired owner of H. H. Turner Jewelers and was a member of the Jewelers of America, South Carolina Jewelers Association, Southeastern Jewelers Organization, Independent Jewelers Organization, Gemological Institute of America and the Gem School of America. He was a very active member of the Uptown Merchant’s Association and served on the board for the Uptown Greenwood Development Corporation from 2001–2012, serving as vice president from 2001-2002 and president from 2003-2006. Chip played a vital role in moving Uptown Greenwood forward with growth and revitalization.

Chip was the assistant scout master for B.S.A. Troop 53 and was a member of the Emerald City Rotary Club. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the Men’s Ministry and the Adult Sunday School Class.

He is survived by his wife of the home; his children, Justin Field Turner and Shelby Lyn Turner, both of the home; his parents and brothers, Michael Turner and Brandon (Jamie) Turner, all of Newberry.

Services were at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Siloam Baptist Church with the Rev. Jason Webb and the Rev. Phillip Howle officiating. Burial followed in Oakbrook Memorial Park.

Pallbearers were Michael Hilley, Will Meredith, Graham Smith, Jacob Stiles and Mitchell Stiles.

Honorary escort was current and former employees and co-workers of H. H. Turner Jewelers.

The family received friends at the church on Monday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to the Siloam Baptist Church van fund, P.O. Box 373, Ninety Six, SC 29666.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements. Messages and photos may be shared at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.