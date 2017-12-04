November 30, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Supervisors (“Board”) of the Florida Green Finance Authority (“Authority”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of Baker County, Florida; Bay County, Florida; Bradford County, Florida; Calhoun County, Florida; Citrus County, Florida; Clay County, Florida; Columbia County, Florida; DeSoto County, Florida; Dixie County, Florida; Flagler County, Florida; Franklin County, Florida, Gadsden County, Florida; Gilchrist County, Florida; Glades County, Florida; Gulf County, Florida; Hamilton County, Florida; Hardee County, Florida; Hendry County, Florida; Hernando County, Florida; Highlands County, Florida; Holmes County, Florida; Jackson County, Florida; Jefferson County, Florida; Lafayette County, Florida; Liberty County, Florida; Madison County, Florida; Monroe County, Florida; Nassau County, Florida; Okaloosa County, Florida; Okeechobee County, Florida; Putnam County, Florida; Santa Rosa County, Florida; St. Johns County, Florida; Suwannee County, Florida; Taylor County, Florida; Union County, Florida; Wakulla County, Florida; Walton County, Florida; Washington County, Florida, and any additional counties or municipalities of the State of Florida subsequently joining the Authority’s statewide program for financing the cost of providing energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements, in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively “Qualifying Improvements”). The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and only imposed by the Authority with the prior written consent of affected property owners who wish to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Authority. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 2:00 p.m., EST, December 7, 2017, at the Town of Mangonia Park Municipal Center located at 1755 East Tiffany Drive, Mangonia Park, Florida 33407. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of the Authority’s Manager, Special District Services, Inc., 2501A Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410. All interested persons are invited to attend and present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Authority through its Manager at 2501A Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410. Written comments should be received by the Authority on or before December 1, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing.

In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact Special District Services, Inc. at 561-630-4922 and/or toll free at 1-877-737-4922 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

DATED this 19th day of October, 2017.

By Order of: BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE FLORIDA GREEN FINANCE AUTHORITY

www.flgfa.org

Publish Nov. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017b

_____________

FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, to wit: Alachua County, Baker County, Bay County, Bradford County, Brevard County, Broward County, Calhoun County, Charlotte County, Citrus County, Clay County, Collier County, Columbia County, Miami-Dade County, DeSoto County, Dixie County, Duval County, Escambia County, Flagler County, Franklin County, Gadsden County, Gilchrist County, Glades County, Gulf County, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Hendry County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Holmes County, Indian River County, Jackson County, Jefferson County, Lafayette County, Lake County, Lee County, Leon County, Levy County, Liberty County, Madison County, Manatee County, Marion County, Martin County, Monroe County, Nassau County, Okaloosa County, Okeechobee County, Orange County, Osceola County, Palm Beach County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Putnam County, Santa Rosa County, Sarasota County, Seminole County, St. Johns County, St. Lucie County, Sumter County, Suwannee County, Taylor County, Union County, Volusia County, Wakulla County, Walton County, and Washington County, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, December 6, 2017, at the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization Executive Conference Room, 2570 W International Speedway Boulevard, Suite 100, Daytona Beach, Florida. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Boca Raton, Florida 33487, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before December 5, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing.

In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization at (386) 226-0422 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

DATED this 28th day of September 2017.

By Order of: BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY.

Publish Nov. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on December 14, 2017 at 10 A.M.

*AUCTION WILL OCCUR WHERE EACH VEHICLE IS LOCATED*

2005 TOYOTO, VIN# 4T1BE30KX5U090220

1998 MAZDA, VIN# JM1BC141XW0223681

Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, TRENTON, FL 32693 Gilchrist

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicles contact Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc, (954) 920-6020

*ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE*

Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction

LIC # AB-0001256

Publish November 23 and 30, 2017b

____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAPITAL CITY BANK,

Plaintiff,

CASE NO. 21-2017-CA-59

v. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND/OR DEVISEES

OF JULIE B. CROSS, Deceased; TERRY CROSS, as a surviving heir of Julie B. Cross, Deceased; and JOHN DOE and JANE DOE (Unknown Tenants/Occupants),

Defendants.

________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: The Unknown Heirs and/or

Devisees of Julie B. Cross,

Deceased

(Address Unknown)

TIFFANY ANN CROSS LEE, as

a surviving heir of Julie B. Cross,

deceased

(Address Unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage securing a debt on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

Lot 7, Block 2, MRS. NANNIE HOLMES SECOND ADDITION TO TRENTON, FLORIDA, a Subdivision as per Plat thereof filed in Plat Book 1, Page 7 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Plaintiff’s attorney, J. Marshall Conrad, whose address is Ausley McMullen, Post Office Box 391, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, on or before December 11, 2017, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on November 16, 2017.

TODD NEWTON

GILCHRIST COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT

By: /s/ L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, Florida 32601 (352 337 6237) at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish November 23 and 30, 2017b

_____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. will hold a pre-bid conference and walk-thru for the weatherization of two (2) single-family dwelling in the Gilchrist county Weatherization program.

This meeting will be held Tuesday, December 5, 2017 beginning 8:00 a.m. at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. 1439 SW CR 307A. Trenton, Florida 32693. The conference and walk-thru is mandatory, no exceptions, for contractors who plan to bid. Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. requires each contractor to be properly licensed, carry general liability insurance of at least $1,000,000.00 and Workers Comp insurance during construction.

Bids for these units will be due by 12:00 noon Monday, December 11, 2017 at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc., 1171 Nobles Ferry Rd., Bldg. #2, Live Oak, FL 32064. Please mark envelope “Sealed Bid of Homeowner, Weatherization”. Bids to be opened Monday, December 11, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.

Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. has the right to reject any and all bids. The bids will be awarded on the most cost effective basis.

Gilchrist County is a fair housing and equal opportunity and ADA employer. Minority and Women Contractors are urged to participate.

MAY CONTAIN HOMES CONSTRUCTED PRIOR TO 1978 WHICH MAY CONTAIN LEAD-BASED PAINT.

Publish November 30, 2017b.

______________

PUBLIC MEETING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Please take notice that the Three Rivers Regional Library Board will hold a regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 3:00 p.m., at the Dixie County Public Library, in Cross City, Florida.

All interested persons are invited to attend and be heard. Please be advised, that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at such hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

“Person with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 498-1200 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.”

Published November 30, 2017b.

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Belinda Houston

Ronnie Wilson

Alex Nobles

Tommy Myers

Diane Boke-Morton

Brent Walker

Crystal Bryant

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Date this 27th day of November, 2017

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins

Owner

PO Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 2017b

_____________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on MONDAY, December 4, 2017 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Election of Chair and Vice Chair

7. Constitutional Officers

8. County Administrator

9. Attorney Report

10. Clerk Report

11. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. Dale Collum, TRRL;

Library Update

4:30 p.m. Ordinance 2017-08; Establishing ban on cannabis dispensing businesses and medical facilities

12. Commissioners Reports

13. Old Business

14. New Business

15. Public Participation

16. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS.

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF COURT

Publish November 30, 2017b