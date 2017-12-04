November 30, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Malcolm “Mac” Anderson, Esquire

Malcolm “Mac” Anderson, Esquire, age 92, died November 20, 2017 at ACV Dowling Park, Florida.

He was born December 8, 1924, in Alton, to Dr. & Mrs. James Martin Anderson. He graduated from Dixie County High School in Cross City where he lettered for 3 years in football and basketball. During WWII, he served 3 years in the Army Air Corps, as a crew chief and top turret gunner, on a B-24. He was a life member of VFW Post 4781, Ocala. He received his BS and MA Degrees from the University of Florida, Gainesville. He was employed for 12 years in the Aerospace Industry (Ling-Temco-Vought, Boeing Airplane Company, Convair Astronautics & Brown Engineering Company) as a flight test engineer and senior physicist. He received his Juris Doctor Degree from Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas. He was subsequently employed by the State of Florida, as an Assistant Attorney General in Tallahassee. He was then employed by the city of Boca Raton, as city attorney (successfully condemning six (6) miles of prime ocean front property for public purposes, which became the national award-winning Spanish River Seafront Park). He was employed by the city of Riviera Beach for 3 years, as municipal judge. He practiced private law (civil & criminal) in West Palm Beach for approximately 26 years. He taught Sunday School, and served as a deacon and elder, in the Presbyterian Church. He retired from the full-time practice of law in 2000 and moved to Ocala. In 2015 he and his wife Nancy Anderson moved to Advent Christian Village, Dowling Park, where he lived an active and happy life.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his wife, Nancy Ellen Anderson; children, Malcolm Anderson Jr., Esquire, James L. Anderson, Michael Corwin and Kathleen Southwart; grandchildren, Jordon Anderson, Wyatt Anderson, Jacquelline Anderson, Jack Anderson, Daniel Corwin, Emma Southwart, Kellie Southwart and Ben Southwart.

Malcolm loved the outdoors, was a sports enthusiast, especially a Gator fan, a dedicated runner (34 marathons), tennis player and golfer. His wish is that all will celebrate life and not mourn his passing.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at Bixler Memorial Chapel, Dowling Park, with Rev. Jason Hilliard officiating. Graveside funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. in Cross City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to DAV, Disabled American Veterans.

Mr. Bobby H.

Chewning, Sr.

Bobby H. Chewning, Sr. of Old Town, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2017 at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was 78 years old. Mr. Chewning was born on January 12, 1939 to Raleigh and Imogene Chewning in Dixie County and was a lifelong resident. He was a Retired Correctional Officer with the State of Florida and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Chewning is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Evelyn Mae Chewning. He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Tim) Howe of New Port Richey, Evelena (Shane) Putman of Williston and Elizabeth (James Daniel) Chewning of Old Town; his sons, Anthony (Tina) Bailey of Lake Butler and Bobby H. Chewning, Jr. of Old Town; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service for Mr. Chewning was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at Cross City Cemetery with Pastor Keith Stewart officiating.

Mr. Lance Allen Clark

Lance Allen Clark, 30, of Bascom passed away November 21, 2017.

Mr. Clark was born January 21, 1987 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and had lived in Trenton. He was the owner of Clark’s DJ and Rental Services, and in his spare time enjoyed hunting, fishing, buggy riding, and most any other outdoor activity. Mr. Clark was a member of Wesleyan Methodist Church in Sneads. Lance was a kind-hearted giving person.

Mr. Clark is survived by his wife Heather Clark; a son Conner Allen Clark; a daughter Carly Michelle Clark; his father Allen (Lori) Clark of Suwannee; his mother Nancy Harris Clark of Trenton; his brothers Brett Allen Clark of Jacksonville and Brandon James Clark of Suwannee; his paternal grandmother Faye Perryman Clark, and other extended family members.

Funeral Services for Mr. Clark were held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Pine Grove Baptist Church outside of Trenton, with Rev. Fred Edwards and Pastor Wes Wickard officiating. Interment followed in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. John Joel “Kip” Crumpton

John Joel “Kip” Crumpton, 55, of Trenton, passed away November 16, 2017.

Mr. Crumpton was born to Ralph and Nadine Crumpton on January 2, 1962, in Gainesville. He enjoyed his family above all else in life.

Mr. Crumpton is survived by the three children he raised, Andrew L. Geer of Trenton; Jonathan Harrell of Gainesville and Melissa Geer of Gainesville; his brothers Ralph Crumpton of Fanning Springs; Bob Crumpton of High Springs, and Tim Crumpton of Chiefland; and sister Judith Geigle of Texas.

Funeral Services for Mr. Crumpton were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 27, 2017 Graveside at Pine Grove Cemetery, 16655 NW CR 339, Trenton, FL 32693, with Reverend David Jones officiating. Interment immediately followed the service.

Verlie Lee Dorsett

Verlie Lee Dorsett, 88, of Orange Park passed away November 20, 2017.

Mr. Michael Wesley Goodale

Michael Wesley Goodale, 34, of Chiefland, passed away November 16, 2017.

Mr. Goodale was born to William Goodale and Kathy Snow on July 21, 1983, in West Palm Beach. He was a resident of Chiefland for five years. He was of the Protestant Faith. He loved fishing, the ocean and the beach.

Mr. Goodale is survived by his four sons, Michael, Matthew, Macaison and Mark, all of Chiefland; father Richard Goodale, West Palm Beach; mother Kathy Snow of Chiefland; paternal grandmother Betty Bailey of West Palm Beach; sister Stephanie Goodale of Palm Beach Gardens; nephew Jeremy Tribble; niece Bethany Stinnett; uncle Wesley Goodale; and several cousins.

Memorial Services for Mr. Goodale will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2nd at One Way Church, 1560 NW 19th Avenue, Chiefland, with Pastor Richard Langford officiating.

Mr. Elwood Smith

Elwood Smith, age 74, of Old Town, passed away on Sunday, November 25, 2017. He was born on February 14, 1943 in Booneville, Kentucky and had been a resident of Old Town since moving from New Port Richey thirty years ago. Mr. Smith was a self-employed handyman and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Martha Louise Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Elsie (Daniel) Louise Craig of Old Town and his three grandchildren, Danielle Jasmine Craig, Michael Elwood Craig and Nathaniel Clyde Craig, all of Old Town.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Smith will be held in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home. Date and time will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Robert E.

Ward, Jr.

Robert E. Ward, Jr., age 84, of Trenton, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017 at NFRMC in Gainesville. He was born on September 14, 1933 to Robert E. Ward, Sr. and his wife Mycel Ward in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Davie in 2001. Mr. Ward retired as a Marine Mechanic. He proudly served his country in the US Army and was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Marcia Kay Ward. He is survived by his daughter, Teryl Ann McCann of Dunnellon; his granddaughters, Heather (Joshua) Starling, of Tampa and Ashley Kay (Vincent) Maglione of Hamilton, New Jersey; his great-grandchildren, Emily Ringer of Tampa and Benjamin Maglione of Hamilton, New Jersey; his sisters, Norma Jordan of West Virginia, Jackie Kemp of Seattle, Washington, Wanda Divita of Virginia and Charlene Sproles of Michigan and his brother, Gary (Dale) Ward of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Funeral Services for Mr. Ward were held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

Mrs. Kay A. Whittington

Kay A. Whittington of Bell, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at Haven Hospice in Lake City. She was 89 years old. Mrs. Whittington was born to Martin and Ethelene Adkins on May 15, 1928 in Vada, Georgia and had been a resident of Bell since moving from Apopka in 1988. She was a homemaker and mother and was also licensed as a minister. Mrs. Whittington often traveled back and forth between Georgia, Alabama and Florida to minister and pray with whomever was in need and she was called on quite frequently to do so. She was a member of Bell Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Pop David Whittington. She is survived by her daughters, Penny (Ray) Wingo of Bell, Gloria Hughes of Astatula and Angela Cox of Bell; her sons, Harold (Pat) Cox and Stephen (Brenda) Cox, both of Orlando and Kenneth Whittington of St. Augustine; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Whittington will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017 at Bell Church of God with Pastor Dale Thigpen officiating. Interment to follow at Wayfair Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

