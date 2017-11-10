November 9, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF SALE Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on November 22, 2017 at 10 A.M. *AUCTION WILL OCCUR WHERE EACH VEHICLE IS LOCATED* 1998 JEEP, VIN#1J4GZ58S7WC370516 Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, TRENTON, FL 32693 Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicles contact Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc, (954) 920-6020 *ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE* Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction LIC # AB-0001256 Publish November 9, 2017b ____________________ LEGAL NOTICE The Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Board of Directors will hold a meeting for the Nominating Committee Members on Monday, November 20, 2017, 9:30 A.M. at Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Administration Office located at 1171 Nobles Ferry Road NW in Live Oak, Florida. Publish November 9, 2017b. ______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: 21-2016-DP-00008 IN THE INTEREST OF: J.A.H.L. (M) DOB: 09/27/2011 Z.M.L. (F) DOB: 10/27/2012 ____________________________/ Minor Children. NOTICE OF SUIT FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND PLACEMENT FOR ADOPTION THE STATE OF FLORIDA TO: DAVID GEORGE LARE Address Unknown You are hereby notified that a petition under oath has been filed in the above-styled Court for the termination of your parental rights to J.A.H.L., a male child, born on September 27, 2011, and Z.M.L., a female child, born on October 27, 2012, and for permanent commitment of the children to the Department of Children and Families, (the Department), for subsequent adoption. You are hereby commanded to be present and personally appear for an Advisory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and for Permanent Commitment for Subsequent Adoption filed by the Department before, the Honorable Monica J. Brasington, Circuit Court, Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on FRIDAY, the 1st DAY OF DECEMBER, 2017 AT 4:00 P.M., or as soon thereafter that counsel may be heard. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS CONTINUED ADVISORY CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS AS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO PERSONALLY APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU SHALL LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS MATTER. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU. Under the American with Disabilities Act, if you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org. This notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in The Gilchrist County Journal newspaper at Trenton, Florida. WITNESS my hand as the clerk of said Court and the Seal therefore, this 16th day of October, 2017. Todd Newton Clerk of Circuit Court CLERK SEAL BY /s/ Lyndsay Ayers Deputy Clerk DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES Children’s Legal Services Kathrine Rashkind, Esq. Counsel for the Department Florida Bar No. 68547 1000 NE 16th Ave. Bldg. J, MS 13/04 Gainesville, Florida 32601 Phone: (352) 415-6257 Fax: (352) 955-6298 Primary Email: Katherine. Rashkind@myflfamilies.com Publish October 19, 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b _____________ NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS The District Board (“Board”) of the Green Corridor Property Assessment Clean Energy (PACE) District (“District”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within all 67 counties in Florida for the financing of the cost of providing energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, “Qualifying Improvements”). The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the District with the prior written consent of affected property owners who wish to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the District. This notice pertains to the incorporated and unincorporated areas of the following 67 counties: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Glades, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Holmes, Indian River, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held on November 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the offices of Ygrene Energy Fund Florida, located at 3390 Mary Street, Suite 124, Coconut Grove, FL 33133. The resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at Governmental Management Services – South Florida, LLC, Third Party Administrator for the District, 5385 N. Nob Hill Road, Sunrise, Florida 33351. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board. Written comments should be received by the District on or before November 13, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the Executive Director, Paul Winkeljohn, at 954-721-8681 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing. Publish Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, 2017b _______________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 17-0012-TD Certificate Number: 93.0000 Year of Issuance: 2015 Description of property: LOT 1 HIGH COUNTRY SUBD CONT 1.73 AC 89/410 115/595 133/163 Assessed to: NANCY L YARGHN In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Courts GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b __________________ NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows: File #: 17-0014-TD Certificate Number: 252.0000 Year of Issuance: 2014 Description of property: BEG AT NE COR OF GOVT LOT 11 AS PT OF REF GO S 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC W 1264.15 FT TO POB GO W 210 FT GO N 150 FT GO W 259.25 FT TO E LN OF ACL RR CO R/W GO SELY ALG SAID RR R/W 704 FT GO NERLY ALG SAID RR SPUR R/W LN 347.88 FT GO N 0 DEG 13 MIN 55 SEC E 49.80 FT TO POB 14/492 50/171 170/265 193/176 193/177 219/620 2008/1073 2008/1074 2009/1422 2009/1718 Assessed to: HOPE HODGE In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 28th day of November, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website. Todd Newton Clerk of the Courts GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK Publish Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 2017b __________________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION CASE NO.: 2015 CA 000044 U.S. BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 2000-6 Plaintiff(s), vs. MURIEL STEWART AKA MURIEL L. STEWART; PAUL STEWART AKA PAUL F. STEWART; Defendant(s). ____________________ NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on Sept. 13, 2017 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the south door of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of January, 2018 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit: Parcel Number 9 as surveyed by M. K. Flowers and Associates lying and being in Section 17, Township 9 South, Range 14 East, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Southeast corner of Government Lot 1 of said Section 17 and the Southwest corner of Lot 3, Block B of Sun Springs Subdivision, as per plat recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 18 of the Public Records of said Gilchrist County, Florida, for a point of reference; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East along the South line of said Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe at the Southeast corner of Lot 4 of said Block B; thence run South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on a Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 800.00 feet to an iron pipe and the Point of Beginning; from said Point of Beginning, continue South 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds East on the said Southerly projection, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run South 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds West parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 00 degrees 54 minutes 50 seconds West parallel to the said Southerly projection of the East line of Lot 4, Block B, a distance of 100.00 feet to an iron pipe; thence run North 89 degrees 20 minutes 40 seconds East parallel to the said South line of Block B, a distance of 200.00 feet to an iron pipe and the said Point of Beginning. Together with 2001, 56’ x 28 ‘ Cypress Manor double-wide mobile home, Vehicle Identification Numbers FLHMLCY143324021A and FLHMLCY1433240215B. Property address: 2409 Southwest 7th Court, Bell, FL 32619 Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and require an ASL interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org. Todd Newton CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Clerk Seal) As Clerk of Court By: /s/ L. Guyton Deputy Clerk Publish November 2 and 9, 2017b _____________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File No. 21-2017-CP-000038 Division Probate IN RE: ESTATE OF ELIZABETH COX, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Elizabeth Cox, deceased, whose date of death was July 27, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is November 2, 2017. Attorney for Personal Representative: Judith B. Paul, Esq., Attorney Florida Bar Number: 26760 4040 West Newberry Road, Suite 1500 Gainesville, FL 32607 Telephone: (352) 872-5911 E-Mail: judy@jbpaullaw.com e-Mail2: LegalAssistant@JBPaullaw.com Personal Representative: Margaret Taylor 4304 Arthur Shipley Rd Westminster, Maryland 21157 Published November 2 and 9, 2017b. ________________ IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION File Number 21-2017-CP-46 IN RE: ESTATE OF MYRTIE H. POWERS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Myrtie H. Powers, deceased, whose date of death was July 30, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION ON THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is November 9, 2017. Personal Representative: Gladys B. Wade Post Office Box 1203 Palatka, Florida 32178 Attorney for Personal Representative: Tance E. Roberts Attorney Florida Bar Number: 947636 Matanzas Law Group 200 Malaga Street, Suite 9 St. Augustine, Florida 32084 Telephone: (904) 826-1772 Fax: (904) 826-1772 E-Mail: troberts@matanzas.law Publish November 9 & 16, 2017b. ________________ PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF TRENTON PLANNING AND ZONING BOARD MEETING The City of Trenton Planning and Zoning Board will meet on Monday, November 20, 2017, at 6:00 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows: A. Call to Order B. Adoption of Agenda C. Consent Items 1. Minutes – Planning and Zoning Board Meeting Minutes, August 14, 2017 D. Action Items 1. SP 2017-03 – Site & Development Plan – First Baptist Basketball Court 2. SP 2017-01 – Site & Development Plan – Hungry Howie’s 3. SP 2017-04 – Site & Development Plan – Mexican Restaurant E. Public Comments F. Adjourn Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Lyle Wilkerson City Manager Publish November 9, 2017b ______________________ NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title herein appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, at a public hearing at the regular meeting on Monday, December 4, 2017 at 4:30 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners meeting facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the County Clerk, Gilchrist County Courthouse, located at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance. GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ORDINANCE NO. 2017-08 AN ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA ESTABLISHING A BAN ON CANNABIS DISPENSING BUSINESSES AND MEDICAL MARIJUANA TREATMENT DISPENSARY FACILITIES, AS FURTHER DEFINED HEREIN; PROVIDING FOR JURISDICTION AND GEOGRAPHIC AREA COVERED; PROVIDING A SAVINGS CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY AND REPEAL; PROVIDING FOR INCLUSION IN THE CODE OF ORDINANCES; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE. The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published. “Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.” All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based. Publish November 9, 2017b ______________________ LEGAL NOTICE The Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc. Board of Directors will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on Monday, December 4, 2017, 6:00 P.M. at the Suwannee River Economic Council, Inc., Senior Center located at 1171 Nobles Ferry Rd NW Live Oak, Florida. Publish November 9, 2017b. ______________ NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE THE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS The Board of Supervisors (“Board”) of the Florida Green Finance Authority (“Authority”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of Baker County, Florida; Bay County, Florida; Bradford County, Florida; Calhoun County, Florida; Citrus County, Florida; Clay County, Florida; Columbia County, Florida; DeSoto County, Florida; Dixie County, Florida; Flagler County, Florida; Franklin County, Florida, Gadsden County, Florida; Gilchrist County, Florida; Glades County, Florida; Gulf County, Florida; Hamilton County, Florida; Hardee County, Florida; Hendry County, Florida; Hernando County, Florida; Highlands County, Florida; Holmes County, Florida; Jackson County, Florida; Jefferson County, Florida; Lafayette County, Florida; Liberty County, Florida; Madison County, Florida; Monroe County, Florida; Nassau County, Florida; Okaloosa County, Florida; Okeechobee County, Florida; Putnam County, Florida; Santa Rosa County, Florida; St. Johns County, Florida; Suwannee County, Florida; Taylor County, Florida; Union County, Florida; Wakulla County, Florida; Walton County, Florida; Washington County, Florida, and any additional counties or municipalities of the State of Florida subsequently joining the Authority’s statewide program for financing the cost of providing energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements, in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively “Qualifying Improvements”). The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and only imposed by the Authority with the prior written consent of affected property owners who wish to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Authority. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 2:00 p.m., EST, December 7, 2017, at the Town of Mangonia Park Municipal Center located at 1755 East Tiffany Drive, Mangonia Park, Florida 33407. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of the Authority’s Manager, Special District Services, Inc., 2501A Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410. All interested persons are invited to attend and present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Authority through its Manager at 2501A Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410. Written comments should be received by the Authority on or before December 1, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact Special District Services, Inc. at 561-630-4922 and/or toll free at 1-877-737-4922 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing. DATED this 19th day of October, 2017. By Order of: BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE FLORIDA GREEN FINANCE AUTHORITY www.flgfa.org Publish Nov. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017b _____________ FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic, (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, to wit: Alachua County, Baker County, Bay County, Bradford County, Brevard County, Broward County, Calhoun County, Charlotte County, Citrus County, Clay County, Collier County, Columbia County, Miami-Dade County, DeSoto County, Dixie County, Duval County, Escambia County, Flagler County, Franklin County, Gadsden County, Gilchrist County, Glades County, Gulf County, Hamilton County, Hardee County, Hendry County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Holmes County, Indian River County, Jackson County, Jefferson County, Lafayette County, Lake County, Lee County, Leon County, Levy County, Liberty County, Madison County, Manatee County, Marion County, Martin County, Monroe County, Nassau County, Okaloosa County, Okeechobee County, Orange County, Osceola County, Palm Beach County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Putnam County, Santa Rosa County, Sarasota County, Seminole County, St. Johns County, St. Lucie County, Sumter County, Suwannee County, Taylor County, Union County, Volusia County, Wakulla County, Walton County, and Washington County, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 1:00 p.m. EST, December 6, 2017, at the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization Executive Conference Room, 2570 W International Speedway Boulevard, Suite 100, Daytona Beach, Florida. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 6401 Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Boca Raton, Florida 33487, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before December 5, 2017. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing. In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization at (386) 226-0422 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing. DATED this 28th day of September 2017. By Order of: BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY. Publish Nov. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 2017b _____________ Nature Coast Regional Water Authority Notice Of Board Meeting The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955 8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498 1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting. Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. 