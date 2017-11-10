November 9, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Horace Edwin Douglas

Horace Edwin Douglas, 98, of High Springs, passed away November 5, 2017.

Mr. Douglas was born to Charles and Lula Douglas on January 1, 1919 in Lafayette County. He was a lifetime resident of Florida and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church, High Springs. He was a retired farmer and enjoyed hunting.

Mr. Douglas is survived by his sons, Edwin (Midge) Douglas of High Springs, Elmo (Penelope) Douglas of High Springs; daughter, Naomi Douglas of High Springs; sisters Pansy Floyd of High Springs and Delores Cobb of Bronson; four Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arvie Thomas Douglas and his son Clinton Eugene Douglas.

Funeral Services for Mr. Douglas will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9th at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 29603 NW 143rd Avenue, High Springs, with Pastor Daniel Howard, Dr. Robert Hurling, Dr. Ralph Rodriquez and Rev. Doyle Thomas officiating. The family will be receiving visitors from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Thursday in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Fellowship Hall before the services.

The Family has requested that in Lieu of Flowers, Donations be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mrs. Michele

Edwards

Michele Edwards, 53, passed away on October 30, 2017. She was born on September 6, 1964 in Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Marie Bunkley and daughter Sandra Leigh. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark Edwards; her son Jeremy Bunkley and spouse Brandy; daughter Jo-Linda Zinsli and spouse Ray, and son Buck Douglas; brother Mike Bunkley and spouse Paula, sister Christie Bunkley and spouse Trina Coggins. Grandchildren Haley Zinsli and Ashton Bunkley. Nieces and nephews, Zach Bunkley, Hannah Livingston, P.J. Bunkley and great-niece Alyssa Bunkley. Burial was on Saturday, November 4th 11:00 a.m. at Sante Fe Cemetery in Branford. The family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to: Orthodontic Fund Rinehart Foundation Send to: Rinehart Foundation UMKC School of Dentistry 650 East 25th Street Kansas City, MO 64108.

_________________

Mrs. Juanita Smith Rogers

Juanita Smith Rogers of Trenton, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2017 at Haven Hospice of the Tri-Counties in Chiefland. She was 85 years old. She was born to Wandless and Ruby Smith on May 21, 1932 in Crossville, Alabama and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Odessa in 1973. She was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed cooking for others and fishing. She was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Rogers is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dormon Rogers of Trenton; her daughter, Dina (Tim) Lynch of Aberdeen, New Jersey; her sons, Frank (Patti) Rogers of Haile, Michigan and Jeff (Rebecca) Rogers of Trenton and her brother, Bobby Smith of Land O’Lakes. She is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 3, 2017 in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Dr. Greg Douglas officiating. Interment followed at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Haven Hospice of the Tri-Counties in Chiefland.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_________________

Mrs. Margaret Peacock Schneider

Margaret Peacock Schneider, 86, of Cross City passed away November 3, 2017.

Mrs. Schneider was born September 8, 1931 to the late George and Myrtle Peacock. She grew up in Horseshoe Beach, and was a life long resident of Dixie County. Mrs. Schneider liked to talk about politics and in her spare time read. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Chiefland.

Mrs. Schneider is survived by her daughters Gini Schneider “Overstreet” of Cross City, Carla (Tommy) Coward of Macclenny, Karen (Rodney) Hires of Cross City; her grandchildren Joshua (Mandy) Hires of Cross City, Daniel (Amanda) Hires of Cross City, Cameron (Amy) Coward of Ponte Vedra and Lena Kay (Brandon) Hodges of Macclenny, her great-grandchildren Rhett, Quincey, Harley, Lane, Race, Ridge, Emily, River, Madden, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Carl “Charlie” Schneider.

Funeral services for Mrs. Schneider were held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Bobby Lindsey officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8 PM.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mr. James F.

Whiteman, Jr.

James F. Whiteman, Jr., 06/27/1944-10/28/2017 passed to be with our Holy Father at the age of 73.

Mr. Whiteman served the US Navy from 1962-1966 aboard the US Currituck, he worked for Verizon Telephone Company for 31 years, and he enjoyed laughter and jokes with all he came in contact with.

Mr. Whiteman is preceded in death by his father James F. Whiteman and mother Viola Getson Whiteman from Lonaconing MD, a brother-in-law Gary Durst of Lonaconing, MD.

He is survived by his wife C. Patricia Michaels Whiteman of 49 years, his daughter Michelle Whiteman (Chad) Sheetz of Edinburg, VA; 2 sons David (Christine) Whiteman of Falling Waters, WV; and James F. (Melissa) Whiteman of Toms Brook, VA; a sister Jean Lynn Durst of Lonaconing MD; 2 brothers, Thomas Whiteman of Garrett County, MD and Jacob (Helene) Whiteman of Iowa, 7 grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, with a special mention of his 1st cousin, that was like a brother to him, John (Linda) Boettcher of Laurel, MD.

Arrangements for Mr. Whiteman are under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_________________

Card of

Thanks

We would like to thank everyone who has shown us such love and compassion during the loss of our precious son, Alex. Our loss came in the midst of a hurricane, for which we were not quite prepared, and we received water, groceries, gas, meals and many other selfless acts, which we will never forget. Your cards, prayers, kind words, visits and gifts blessed us in ways we cannot begin to express. We are truly grateful and blessed to live in this loving, caring community.

Sincerely,

Todd and Leigh Cangelosi