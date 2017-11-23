Riverside Advances to Playoffs

Share !



Riverside traveled to Tampa to play Citrus Park in the first round of playoffs and came out on top 39-37. The Wranglers came out with some big plays with Cohen Begue putting up 4 TD’s in the first half. He had a 4 yard, 55 yard, 46 yard, and a 10 yard run. The offensive line and good blocking from his teammates allowed them to go into the half 25-18. In the second half the defense was led by Jehiel Jackson and Dalton Anderson. Jackson had 5 tackles, 7 assists, and 2 sacks. Anderson had 8 tackles, 5 assists, and 1 fumble recovery. Hunter Johns also helped out with an interception. Zach Hall connected with Cohen Begue for a 43 yard TD and then Begue turned around on the next possession and connected with Hall for a 32 yard TD. Wranglers head to Newberry in 2 weeks to play Cornerstone Christian Academy in the semifinals. Way to go Wranglers!