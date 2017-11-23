Shop local Saturday, Nov. 25

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Saturday, November 25, 2017 is Shop Small Business Saturday

Small business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses throughout Gilchrist County. You can support local small business by shopping at the many small businesses located in Bell and Trenton.

Can you imagine what life would be like if all the home owned small businesses closed in your hometown. No more hardware or building supply stores, no hair salons, no drug stores, no gift shops and florists. Locally made soaps or candles, antiques and used furniture, thrift shops and fabric shop, would be a thing of the past. Local people trading at small businesses is the only way to keep local business in the community. Local owned small businesses provide jobs for those living in the community.

Locally owned businesses keep dollars in the local economy and support the local schools and community charity organizations.

Compared to chain stores, locally owned businesses recycle a much larger share of their revenue back into the local economy, enriching the whole community.

So step up to the plate and shop local this holiday season. You can buy a pretty plant, or shop for a special power tool in Bell or buy a seasonal yard flag or a pretty Christmas bouquet in Trenton. New fishing poles and deer feeders as well as pretty scarfs can all be purchased from local small businesses right here in Gilchrist County. Most of the local hair salons and restaurants sell gift certificates.

So shop local, it supports not only our community and our schools, but everyone who lives in the county is helped in one way or another by local purchases.

Small business Saturday started November 27, 2010, it is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which feature big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively. By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and locally owned.

Small Business Saturday is a registered trademark of American Express corporation.