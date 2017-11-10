Trenton FFA does well at National Convention

Share !



Trenton FFA members participated in the 90th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Members were able to participate in farm tours, leadership workshops, and the career expo.

The Sr. FFA chapter was recognized as a National Three Star Chapter, the highest a chapter can receive.

Lauren Roberts placed second in the Environmental Services/Natural Resources category of the National Agriscience Fair with her research on honey bee repellency.

Brooks Parrish represented Florida as the Florida National FFA Officer Candidate. Brooks prepared to run for National FFA Office for a year. Participating in many practice interviews, giving speeches, attending workshops out of state, and meeting with many industry personnel and professors at the University of Florida. During National Convention he participated in several personal interviews, wrote two essays, delivered a media interview, and speeches. Brooks not only represented his home state of Florida but also his home county of Gilchrist. Gilchrist County is very proud of his efforts as a National FFA Officer candidate.

Matthew George and Cody Norton received the American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can receive. The American FFA Degree is awarded to students based on their involvement in FFA, the community, and their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) programs. It is awarded to less than 1% of the National membership each year, making it the highest honor an FFA member can receive.

Matthew’s SAE Program was his Daylilies Buy George business and Cody had a diversified animal production business which included the production of cattle, goats, rabbits, etc.

Trenton Chapter Advisors Heather Rucker and Ashley Thoron accompanied the FFA members to National Convention.