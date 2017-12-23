Bell girls split games at Countryside Christmas Invitational

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

The Bell varsity girls had a doubleheader as part of the Countryside Christmas Invitational on Monday.

The Bulldogs faced Newberry Christian and Columbia in games that were played in 20-minutes halves with a running clock until the final two minutes of the half.

The Bulldogs started the day with a 34-23 win over Newberry Christian.

Faith Rankin led the team in scoring in the first game with 12 points, making six of her nine shots.

Jordy Douglas and Lauren Shepherd each added eight points.

In the second game, Bell was defeated by Columbia 54-18.

Jordy Douglas led the team with six points. Maisy McDonald had five points, including a three-pointer, and Ashley Poe added four points.

The varsity girls will return to action on Thursday, Jan. 4 when they host Cedar Key.