Bulldogs pick up three district wins, improve to 5-0

Share !



By Matthew Harrell

After double-digit wins to open the season last week, the Bulldogs continued their roll through the early part of the season. Bell picked up three wins, forcing running clocks against district opponents to raise their record to 5-0.

The Bulldogs opened the week on Monday against defending-district champion Dixie County.

Bell avenged its district-final loss from last season by keelhauling the Bears 62-26.

Tyler Trantham led the team in scoring with 17 points with Terek Liles following close behind with 16 points.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs traveled to Bronson. Bell got its largest win of the season, defeating the Eagles 75-30.

Tony Yoder led the team with 13 points. Terek Liles and Sammy Loveday each added 10 in the win.

Bell closed out the week by hosting Chiefland.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 9-0 lead. After back-to-back Chiefland baskets, Bell went on an 18-0 run to take an early 27-4 lead before ending the first quarter with a 29-7 lead.

Bell took a 43-11 lead into the half and the first basket of the third quarter gave Bell a 46-11 lead, forcing the running clock for the fourth consecutive game.

Bell went on to win 56-24.

Tyler Trantham scored 13 points, with eleven coming in the first quarter. Terek Liles and Tony Yoder each added 12 points.

The varsity boys only have one game this week, traveling to Trenton for a district contest.