Bulldogs whip Trenton, start district play

By Matthew Harrell

The Bulldogs had a week between their last game, a 56-24 win over Chiefland, and Friday’s game at Trenton and, for a little while, it showed. But runs in the middle of the first quarter and early in the second quarter blew open a 6-4 game and Bell cruised to a 61-37 win over Trenton.

Bell got off to a slow start, leading just 6-4 as the first quarter neared its midway point. At that point, though, the Bulldogs found their rhythm.

Bell scored the next eight points to take a 14-4 lead late in the first quarter and led 18-9 at the end of the period.

In the second quarter, Bell held Trenton scoreless for the first seven minutes of the period while scoring 14 points to extend the lead to 32-9. Trenton scored the final five points of the period to cut the lead to 32-14 at halftime.

Tony Yoder scored seven of Bell’s 15 third-quarter points and Bell led 47-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Terek Liles scored five of his fifteen points in the fourth quarter as Bell finished off the 61-37 win.

Yoder scored 22 points in the win, making four of his six three-point attempts.

The win moves Bell to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in district play.

This week, Bell hosts its annual Christmas tournament. The Bulldogs will host Keystone Heights, Lafayette and Hamilton County,

On Thursday, Hamilton County and Lafayette will play at 6 p.m. and Bell and Keystone Heights will play at 7:30.

On Friday, the losers will play in the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the winners will play in the championship game at 7:30.