December 14, 2017 Legals

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0008-TD

Certificate Number:

760.00

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 3 BLK 1 UNIT 1 SPRING RIDGE SUBD 80/344 BIG LOT 244/ 102 267/302 267/304

Assessed to:

WARREN T MOUNT & PATTI S MOUNT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION.

MICHAEL BOYER,

Plaintiff,

-vs- CASE NUMBER:

38-2017-CA-000065

CHRISTOPHER B. HURLEY,

Defendant.

________________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Christopher B. Hurley

(last known address)

2399 NE County Road 138

Branford, Florida 32008-7311

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Quiet Title of Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

Lot Five (5), Waterford, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 19 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Michael Boyer, Plaintiff and Christopher B. Hurley, Defendant.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before January 7 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgment or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on this 7th day of December, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: /s/ Lanie Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

Publish December 7 and 14, 2017b

NOTICE OF SALE

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida is requesting SEALED BIDs for the following items:

1997 F-150 in poor condition

2000 Pacemaker Boat with Trailer

2001 Honda Outboard Motor

Used Yamaha Wave Runner

A dollar amount must be submitted in writing on “Gilchrist County Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Bid Form” in order for the SEALED BID to be accepted and considered.

Gilchrist County Bid Form is available on the Gilchrist County Web Site (gilchrist.fl.us) located on the front page under the tab titled “Bids , Qualifications and Bid Awards” or at the Office of The County

Administrator located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Fl

VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT IS SOLD AS-IS

BIDDER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REMOVAL OF VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT

SEALED BIDS must be submitted to the office of the County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, via in person or by delivery service. BID submission deadline is Thursday, January 11, 2018 @ 2:00 pm (local time). Late bids will not be accepted and will not be considered for award recommendation. Bids will be open at 2:00 pm (local time) on January 11, 2018. SUBMITTED BID MUST HAVE “GILCHRIST COUNTY SURPLUS VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT” on the envelope.

Any questions may be submitted via email to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

To visual inspect the vehicle & equipment call Hart Springs - ask for Mitchell Gentry or Faye Harding at 352-463-3444 for appointment.

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for BIDS, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a BID that does not affect the fairness of the competition and the right to re-advertise for proposals when

determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Publish December 7 and 14, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 16000061CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF THOMAS WILEY

BASS A/K/A THOMAS W. BASS, DECEASED., et al.

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 30, 2017, and entered in 16000061CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS WILEY BASS A/K/A THOMAS W. BASS, DECEASED.; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT; DOVIE BASS A/K/A DOVIE ANN BASS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; GREGORY ALAN BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012, are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on January 22, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, S 89°39’03” W 438.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W 227.27 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE W 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4; THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W, 100.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00°05’56” E, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID W 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET, THENCE RUN N 89°39’03” E, 100.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF THE E 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE CONTINUE N 89°39°03” E, 227.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00°05’56” W, PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. SUBJECT TO A COUNTY MAINTAINED LIMEROCK ROAD (SE 40TH STREET) ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN THEREOF CONTAINING 8.58 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Property Address: 6142 SE 40TH ST, TRENTON, FL 32693Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 7th day of December, 2017.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of the Circuit Court)

By: Lanie Guyton__

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in the proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish December 14 & 21, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 21-2017-CP-52

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN WILLIAM CASEY, JR.

Division Probate

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John William Casey, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was August 10, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 14 , 2017.

Personal Representative:

Patricia Riehm

1718 E. Avery Street Pensacola, Florida 32503

Attorney for Personal Representative: Star M. Sansone

Attorney

Florida Bar No. 113103 Dell Salter, P.A.

3940 N. W. 16th Blvd., Bldg. B

Gainesville, FL 32605

Telephone: (352) 416-0090

Fax: (352) 376-7996

E-Mail: star.sansone@dellsalter.com

Secondary E-Mail:

marissahelble@dellsalter.com

Published December 14 & 21, 2017b.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RAY LANGFORD TAMMY LYNN MURRAY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 344.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 3 SANTA FE CORNERS UNREC SUBD OR 65 PG 168 LEASE TO N 65 FT OF W 65 FT OF LOT 3 TO ALLTEL INC 109/132 50 YR LEASE DATED APRIL 1984 CONT 5 AC LESS E 132 FT TO VAUGHN CARRIE CONT 1 AC 159/ 189 34/282 218/497 256/523 258/565 2002/1733 2004/6060 2008/4835 201221002638

Assessed to:

ETTA MAE VAUGHN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

(SEAL) BY: CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28 & 1/4/18

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT US BANK AS CUST FOR MAGNOLIA T, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 857.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

TRACT 68 ROLLING OAK UNREC SUBD OR 65/138 77/424 143/99 UTIL EASEMENT 143/687 233/281 281/195

ASSESSED TO:

BRONKO BERNARD GUKANIVICH, JR.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk Of The Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28 and 1/4/18b

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

2.09, 3.16, 4.02, 5.025, 5.03/D, 5.101/D, 6.60, 6.811

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 16, 2018, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28, 1/4, 1/11, 1/18b.

