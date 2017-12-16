December 14, 2017 Obituaries

Share !



Noelle Reese

Edwards

Noelle Reese Edwards, infant daughter of Eric and Dania Edwards, and sister to Sophie of Little Rock, Arkansas, died November 9, 2017. Though they never got the chance to know their precious little girl, she will be cherished in their hearts forever. She is the granddaughter of Doug and Merry Simpson of Bell, Sam and Marg Edwards, Ken and Leah Rudolph and great-granddaughter of Betty Edwards of Mayo. A memorial service was held at the Ft. White Cemetery at 160 Horton Street in Fort White on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. A gathering was held following the service.

_________________

Mr. Hilton Samuel Jones

Hilton Samuel Jones, 91, of Old Town passed away December 9, 2017.

Mr. Jones was born September 22, 1926 to the late Marvin and Margaret Jones in Keysville, but had lived in the Old Town area since 1990 after moving here from Lithia. He worked for several years as a truck driver and enjoyed farming and fishing in his spare time. Mr. Jones was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Suwannee Baptist Church.

Mr. Jones is survived by his wife Ouida Jones; his sons Robert Jones (Sandy) of Valrico and Rev. Keith Jones (Debbie) of O’Brien; his daughter Lynne Brown (Bill) of Mars Hills, North Carolina; his sister Donnie Haggard (Virgil) of Lithia; six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Jones were held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Suwannee Baptist Church in Suwannee with Rev. Fred Edwards officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held 1:30 PM Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. The family received friends at the funeral home in Chiefland Tuesday evening from 6-8 PM.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mrs. Judy Virginia Marsh

Judy Virginia Marsh, 74, of Old Town passed away December 8, 2017.

Judy was born August 11, 1943 to the late Paul and Vera Pinner. She was raised in Horseshoe Beach and spent her whole life in the Dixie County area. Judy retired from the State Attorney’s Office in Cross City and had worked for several years at the Clerk of the Court’s Office. She was a member of the Cross City Church of God.

Mrs. Marsh is survived by her husband of almost 60 years Eddie Marsh, her son Edward Marsh (Regina), her daughter Virginia Sanchez (Herman, Jr.), her brothers Fred Pinner, Bobby Joe Pinner, Jimmy Pinner, and Ronny Pinner, her sisters Janice Carr and Velma Cox, her grandchildren, Mandy Hires (Josh), Kyndal Gore (Jared), Trey Sanchez (LaTashia), Meagan Gladwell (Raymond), and Kelby Sanchez (Janie), her great grandchildren Rhett, Jillian, Brylan, Race, Baylor, Ridge, Bristol, Carson, River, Jake, and Kason, and other extended family members.

Judy enjoyed traveling, camping, singing, and worshiping the Lord. She found great pleasure in spending time with her family. Judy often hosted large family gatherings at her home and welcomed everyone. Her life was filled with faith, love, and happiness.

Funeral services for Mrs. Marsh were held at 1:00 PM Monday, December 11, 2017 in the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Joe Brooks and Pastor Ed Ivey officiated. Interment followed in Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Sunday afternoon from 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mr. John Ray Nettles

John Ray Nettles, 87, passed away on Friday December 8, 2017. He was born in Trenton to the late Rochester and Lula Parrish Nettles. He spent his early years up on the farm in Trenton, where he attended Franklin School. On February 28, 1950 he married Doris Marie Hodges. They moved to Jacksonville in 1956. He was a carpenter by trade and built the home they shared with their children, along with many other buildings and homes in Jacksonville. He was well known in the community and rarely seen without his signature cowboy hat and boots, AKA “The Mayor of Oceanway”. He always had a smile on his face and a joke or funny story to tell. He was a hardworking kindhearted man who never complained. He loved his family, tractors and going to the flea market. He is preceded in death by his wife Doris Nettles, 10 sisters and a twin brother. Survivors include his son, Don Ray Nettles; daughters, Mary Fowler and Jeannie Hildreth (Butch); sisters, Wilma Covington, and Becky Todd; 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday December 12, 2017, at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church in Trenton, with Rev. Tommie Stanaland officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday starting at 1 pm at the church. Arrangements by Cedar Bay Funeral Home, Jacksonville.

_________________