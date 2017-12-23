December 21, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0008-TD

Certificate Number:

760.00

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 3 BLK 1 UNIT 1 SPRING RIDGE SUBD 80/344 BIG LOT 244/ 102 267/302 267/304

Assessed to:

WARREN T MOUNT & PATTI S MOUNT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 16000061CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF THOMAS WILEY

BASS A/K/A THOMAS W. BASS, DECEASED., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated August 30, 2017, and entered in 16000061CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF THOMAS WILEY BASS A/K/A THOMAS W. BASS, DECEASED.; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT; DOVIE BASS A/K/A DOVIE ANN BASS; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; GREGORY ALAN BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012; MARY ANN BASS BENNETT A/K/A MARY BENNETT, AS TRUSTEE OF THE BENNETT FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED MAY 8, 2012, are the Defendant(s). Todd Newton as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693, at 11:00 AM, on January 22, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, S 89°39’03” W 438.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W 227.27 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE W 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4; THENCE CONTINUE S 89°39’03” W, 100.00 FEET; THENCE RUN S 00°05’56” E, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID W 1/2 OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET, THENCE RUN N 89°39’03” E, 100.00 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF THE E 1/2 OF SAID NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE CONTINUE N 89°39°03” E, 227.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 00°05’56” W, PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE OF SAID E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4, 1142.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. SUBJECT TO A COUNTY MAINTAINED LIMEROCK ROAD (SE 40TH STREET) ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN THEREOF CONTAINING 8.58 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

Property Address: 6142 SE 40TH ST, TRENTON, FL 32693Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 7th day of December, 2017.

Todd Newton

As Clerk of the Court

(Clerk of the Circuit Court)

By: Lanie Guyton__

As Deputy Clerk

IMPORTANT

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in the proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

Publish December 14 & 21, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 21-2017-CP-52

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN WILLIAM CASEY, JR.

Division Probate

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John William Casey, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was August 10, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is December 14 , 2017.

Personal Representative:

Patricia Riehm

1718 E. Avery Street Pensacola, Florida 32503

Attorney for Personal Representative: Star M. Sansone

Attorney

Florida Bar No. 113103 Dell Salter, P.A.

3940 N. W. 16th Blvd., Bldg. B

Gainesville, FL 32605

Telephone: (352) 416-0090

Fax: (352) 376-7996

E-Mail: star.sansone@dellsalter.com

Secondary E-Mail:

marissahelble@dellsalter.com

Published December 14 & 21, 2017b.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RAY LANGFORD TAMMY LYNN MURRAY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 344.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 3 SANTA FE CORNERS UNREC SUBD OR 65 PG 168 LEASE TO N 65 FT OF W 65 FT OF LOT 3 TO ALLTEL INC 109/132 50 YR LEASE DATED APRIL 1984 CONT 5 AC LESS E 132 FT TO VAUGHN CARRIE CONT 1 AC 159/ 189 34/282 218/497 256/523 258/565 2002/1733 2004/6060 2008/4835 201221002638

Assessed to:

ETTA MAE VAUGHN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

(SEAL) BY: CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28 & 1/4/18

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT US BANK AS CUST FOR MAGNOLIA T, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 857.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

TRACT 68 ROLLING OAK UNREC SUBD OR 65/138 77/424 143/99 UTIL EASEMENT 143/687 233/281 281/195

ASSESSED TO:

BRONKO BERNARD GUKANIVICH, JR.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk Of The Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28 and 1/4/18b

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

2.09, 3.16, 4.02, 5.025, 5.03/D, 5.101/D, 6.60, 6.811

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 16, 2018, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28, 1/4, 1/11, 1/18b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS HENRY

COLLINS, SR.,

Deceased.

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 21-2017-CP-000040

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of THOMAS HENRY COLLINS, SR.,, Deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2016; File Number 38-2017-CP-000040, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: December 21, 2017.

___/s/________________________

Gregory V. Beauchamp

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 178770

P. O. Box 1129

Chiefland, FL 32644

(352)493-1458

___/s/_________________________

Thomas Henry Collins, Jr.

Personal Representative

15414 Sandy Court

Spring Hill, FL 34610

Published December 21 & 28, 2017b.

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

The Department announces receipt of an application from John Claytor, ERP No. 21-311763-002-EI and 21-0311764-002-EI, to recover pre-cut submerged timber from the Suwannee River beginning at Branford and ending approximately 40 river miles near Highway 27. The timber recoveries will be conducted in Suwannee, Lafayette, Gilchrist, and Dixie Counties.

This application is being processed and is available for public inspection. Anyone interested in reviewing the entire application for the proposed acivity(ies) may email kimberly.mann@floridadep.gov for a link to access the document from the Department of Environmental Protection’s Electronic Document Management System.

Publish December 21, 2017b

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicles to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on January 04, 2018 at 10 A.M.

*AUCTION WILL OCCUR WHERE EACH VEHICLE IS LOCATED*

1978 DODGE, VIN# W13BE8J512893

Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicles contact Rainbow Title & Lien, Inc, (954) 920-6020

*ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE*

Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction

LIC # AB-0001256

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: January 10, 2018 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 888.670.3525 Conference Code 6025675116

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Publish December 21, 2017b

NOTICE OF AGENCY ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is given that the followinq permit was issued on December 11, 2017: (Name and address of applicant) Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners

permit# ERP-041-204471-3. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section 20, Township 7 South, Range 16 East. The permit authorizes a surface water management system on 3.1 acres for 1.287 acres of new impervious area known as Santa Fe Park Circle. The receiving water body is the Santa Fe River.

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40BB-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of intended District decision (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statutes (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statutes, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

lf you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live

Oak,, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish December 21, 2017b