December 21, 2017 Obituaries

Mrs. Mary Ellen Cason

Mary Ellen Cason, 71, of Alachua, passed away December 13, 2017.

Mrs. Cason was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 13, 1946, to Lonnie and Jessie Lee (Suggs) Black. She moved from High Springs five years ago. She enjoyed her family, cooking and crocheting. She was a member of the Springs Ridge Church of God in High Springs, Florida.

Mrs. Cason is survived by her husband, Lagree Cason of Alachua, sons Kevin (Becky) Cason and Keith (Donna) Cason of High Springs, daughter Kim (Bill) Young of Ocala, sister Pat Moore of High Springs, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cason were held on Tuesday, December 19th at Spring Ridge Church of God, High Springs, with Pastor David Brown presiding. The Family received visitors from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and the service followed at 12:00 p.m. Interment was at the Forest Grove Cemetery, 22575 NW 94th Ave, Alachua, after the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City and Chiefland.

Mrs. Lewellen Imogene Fleming Elson

Lewellen Imogene Fleming Elson, 83, of Chiefland, passed away December 11, 2017.

Imogene was born on April 30, 1934 to the late Cecile and Myrtle (Dye) Fleming in Butler, Pennsylvania. She had two older brothers and two younger sisters. She grew up on the family farm near West Sudbury, Pennsylvania. The family farm was originally homesteaded by a Revolutionary War Veteran who was awarded the land by President George Washington for his service in the war. Imogene’s great, great grandfather, Thomas Fleming, purchased the farm in 1836.

On Imogene’s mother’s side, her great, great grandmother, Martha Dye, was the daughter of Richard Franklin, a relative of Benjamin Franklin.

After graduating from Concord Township High School, Imogene began her long career as a Medical Records Technician at Butler General Hospital. She moved on to Pittsburgh and worked at various hospitals and doctor offices while she took night courses at the University of Pittsburgh.

On Labor Day in 1967, she met her future husband, William Elson. Six months later, they were married. Bill’s working career required many relocations throughout the United States from coast to coast as well as a year on the Caribbean Island of St. Lucia. Imogene returned to her parent’s farm in January, 1972, to await the arrival of their new son. Bill returned to St. Lucia and finished his job on the Rodney Bay Project.

Imogene moved to Chiefland in 1998 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland.

Imogene is survived by her husband William Elson, her son Eric Elson of Sarasota, Florida, her brother Earl Fleming of Butler, Pennsylvania, her sisters Shirley Fleming Mattox of Lancaster, Ohio and Phyllis Fleming Moon of Greenwood Pennsylvania, 13 Nephews and 10 Nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Edward Fleming.

Services were held at 10:00 am Wednesday, December 20th at the First United Methodist Church of Chiefland, 707 North Main Street, Chiefland.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center, Trenton, Florida, or the Hospice Center of their choice.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Chiefland and Cross City.

Mr. John “Gilbert” McCain

John “Gilbert” McCain 52 of Bronson passed away on December 15, 2017 at UF Shands Gainesville after a brief illness.

He was raised in Cedar Key and moved to Bronson in 1985 when he went to work with Levy County Sheriff’s Dept. He worked with LCSO for 10 years as a deputy and at that time he was also the first K9 Handler for LCSO. After leaving LCSO he started his own business McCain’s Land Clearing and Hauling. His biggest joy was spending time with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mack and Thelma McCain of Cedar Key. He was survived by his 2 daughters Felicia Calkin of Bell and Gina Fletcher of Old Town, 3 brothers James, Kenny and Harold McCain all of Cedar Key, sister Gayle Locke of Chiefland, companion Sandra Skinner of Bronson and 4 grandchildren.

Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home-Chiefland.

Mr. Larry Osteen

Larry Osteen, 73, of Old Town passed away December 16, 2017.

Mr. Osteen was born August 31, 1944 to the late Lloyd and Ruby Osteen in Horseshoe Beach, and had spent most of his life in the Dixie County area. He had retired from the Dixie County Road Department. In his spare time Mr. Osteen enjoyed fishing and gardening, and in his younger years liked to hunt. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Mr. Osteen is survived by his wife of 53 years Ruby Osteen, his sons Larry Keith Osteen, Gary Osteen (Lisa), and Brian Osteen (Carrie), his daughter Robin Phelps (Tom), his brothers William Osteen and David Osteen, his sister Julie Smith, fourteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Osteen were held 12:00 PM Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at the New Prospect Baptist Church in Old Town, with Pastor Jason Jones officiating. Interment followed in Butler Cemetery outside of Horseshoe Beach. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland.

