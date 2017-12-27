December 28, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0008-TD

Certificate Number:

760.00

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 3 BLK 1 UNIT 1 SPRING RIDGE SUBD 80/344 BIG LOT 244/ 102 267/302 267/304

Assessed to:

WARREN T MOUNT & PATTI S MOUNT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RAY LANGFORD TAMMY LYNN MURRAY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 344.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 3 SANTA FE CORNERS UNREC SUBD OR 65 PG 168 LEASE TO N 65 FT OF W 65 FT OF LOT 3 TO ALLTEL INC 109/132 50 YR LEASE DATED APRIL 1984 CONT 5 AC LESS E 132 FT TO VAUGHN CARRIE CONT 1 AC 159/ 189 34/282 218/497 256/523 258/565 2002/1733 2004/6060 2008/4835 201221002638

Assessed to:

ETTA MAE VAUGHN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

TODD NEWTON

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

(SEAL) BY: CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28 & 1/4/18

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT US BANK AS CUST FOR MAGNOLIA T, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 857.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

TRACT 68 ROLLING OAK UNREC SUBD OR 65/138 77/424 143/99 UTIL EASEMENT 143/687 233/281 281/195

ASSESSED TO:

BRONKO BERNARD GUKANIVICH, JR.

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida.

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to the law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk Of The Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28 and 1/4/18b

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

2.09, 3.16, 4.02, 5.025, 5.03/D, 5.101/D, 6.60, 6.811

Copies of the proposed new rules, and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard and unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071..

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on January 16, 2018, at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Publish 12/14, 12/21, 12/28, 1/4, 1/11, 1/18b.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS HENRY

COLLINS, SR.,

Deceased.

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 21-2017-CP-000040

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of THOMAS HENRY COLLINS, SR.,, Deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2016; File Number 38-2017-CP-000040, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main St., Trenton, FL 32693.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: December 21, 2017.

___/s/________________________

Gregory V. Beauchamp

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 178770

P. O. Box 1129

Chiefland, FL 32644

(352)493-1458

___/s/_________________________

Thomas Henry Collins, Jr.

Personal Representative

15414 Sandy Court

Spring Hill, FL 34610

Published December 21 & 28, 2017b.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT IDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

FILE #: 17-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 93.0000

Year of Issuance: 2015

Description of property:

LOT 1 HIGH COUNTRY SUBD CONT 1.73 AC 89/410 115/595 133/163

Assessed to:

NANCY L YARGHN

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such Certificate shall be redeemed according to Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

BY: /s/ Cindy Chadwick (Court Seal)

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY

CLERK

Publish December 28, 2017b

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

(no items)

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

D. RAY HARRISON, JR., CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON,

CLERK OF COURT

Publish December 28, 2017b

City of Fanning Springs

City Council

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

The City Council will have the

First Reading for Ordinance No. 2018-001 and

Ordinance No. 2018-002 at their

January 9, 2017, City Council Meeting, @ 5:00 pm

at the Fanning Springs City Hall,

17651 NW 90th Ct.

Fanning Springs, FL.

ORDINANCE NO: 2018-001

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 2017-002 DECLARING ZONING IN PROGRESS AND IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON ESTABLISHMENT AND CENTERS AND DISPENSING FACILITIES FOR AND ADDITIONAL 365 DAYS PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS; SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING A RETROACTIVE EFFECTIVE DATE.

ORDINANCE NO: 2018-002

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, IMPOSING A TEMPORARY MORATORIUM FOR 365 DAYS ON THE ISSUANCE OF ANY BUSINESS TAX LICENSE, PERMIT, CONDITIONAL USE APPROVAL, SITE PLAN APPROVAL AND ANY OTHER OFFICIAL ACTION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, HAVING THE EFFECT OF OPERATION OF ANY INTERNET GAMING/GAMBLING BUSINESS WITHIN THE CITY, PROVIDING A SEVERABILITY CLAUSE; PROVIDING FOR REPEAL OF CONFLICTING ORDINANCE; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE,

PLEASE TAKE NOTICEPursuant to Florida Statutes 286.0105 that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the City Council with respect to any matter considered at such meeting he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. Which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

DATED this 19 day of Dec. 2017,

By Sheila Watson, City Clerk,

City of Fanning Springs, Florida.

Pub. Dec. 28, 2017b

PUBLIC AUCTION

1998 CHEVY ASTRO VAN

VIN# 1GNDM19W5WB167509

AUCTION BEING HELD @ FANNING SPRINGS AUTO, INC. - JANUARY 10, 2017@ 8:00 A.M.

Publish December 28, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

WILMINGTON SAVINGS

FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

DOING BUSINESS AS

CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT

IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY

AS TRUSTEE FOR

BCAT 2015-14ATT

Plaintiff

vs.

RICKY SLAUGHTER AKA

RICKY C. SLAUGHTER

et al.,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: 2017-CA-000051

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:

RICKY SLAUGHTER

A/K/A RICKY C. SLAUGHTER

1530 SW 32nd Place

Bell, FL 32619

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

RICKY SLAUGHTER AKA

RICKY C. SLAUGHTER

1530 SW 32nd Place

Bell, FL 32619

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED,

CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

And any unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and other unknown person or unknown spouses claiming by, through and under the above-named Defendant(s), if deceased or whose last known addresses are unknown.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose Mortgage covering the following real and personal described as follows, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 NORTH 89 DEG. 55 MIN. 52 SEC. EAST, 20.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

THENCE CONTINUE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 NORTH 89 DEG. 55 MIN. 52 SEC. EAST, 752 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00 DEG. 04 MIN. 08 SEC. WEST, 516.62 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89 DEG. 55 MIN. 52 SEC. WEST, 754.97 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEG. 23 MIN. 52 SEC. EAST, 516.88 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEING 8.18 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

SUBJECT TO A COUNTY MAINTAINED ROAD (SW 32ND PLACE) ALONG THE SOUTH MARGIN THEREOF AND SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS-EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF.

Property Address: 1530 SW 32nd PL, Bell, FL 32619-1539

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Joseph A. Dillon, Storey Law Group, 3670 Maguire Blvd., Suite 200, Orlando, FL 32803 and file the original with the Clerk of the above-styled Court on or before 30 days from the first publication, December 28, 2017 otherwise a Judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court on 26th day of December, 2017.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator at (352) 337-6237, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance. If you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and required ASL Interpreter or an assisted listening device to participate in a proceeding, please contact Court Interpreting at interpreter@circuit8.org.

TODD NEWTON

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

(SEAL) By: L. Guyton

Deputy Clerk

Publish Dec. 28 and Jan. 4, 2018b