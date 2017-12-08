December 7, 2017 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Bell Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Florida “Self-Storage Facility Act” (Fla. Stat. 83.801-83.809) hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:

On Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Bell Mini Storage, U.S. Highway 129, Bell, Florida, at 9:30 a.m., Scott Akins, owner will conduct a Sale by Auction to the highest bidder over which is owed on the contents of the space rented by:

Belinda Houston

Ronnie Wilson

Alex Nobles

Tommy Myers

Diane Boke-Morton

Brent Walker

Crystal Bryant

consisting of personal and household items.

This sale is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.

Date this 27th day of November, 2017

Bell Mini Storage

Scott Akins

Owner

PO Box 267

Bell, Florida 32619

Telephone: (352) 463-0457

Publish Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 2017b

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, December 11, 2017, at 6:00 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Reception for Mayor Glen

Thigpen

D. Unscheduled Guests

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission

Meeting, November 20, 2017

2. October Financial and

Expenditure Reports

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

a. Code Enforcement

b. Fire Department

c. Police Department

2. Public Works Department

G. Action Items

1. Designation to Public Risk

Management Board

2. Proposed Change to 2017

Holiday Schedule

3. Ord. 2017-07 - Ban on

Cannabis Dispensing

Businesses; Final Reading

H. Discussion Items

I. City Attorney Report

J. City Manager Report

K. Board Member Requests

L. Public Comments

M. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Publish December 7, 2017b

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT DAVID E. ROBERTS WANDA L. ROBERTS, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 17-0008-TD

Certificate Number:

760.00

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property:

LOT 3 BLK 1 UNIT 1 SPRING RIDGE SUBD 80/344 BIG LOT 244/ 102 267/302 267/304

Assessed to:

WARREN T MOUNT & PATTI S MOUNT

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 9th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Circuit Court

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Publish December 7, 14, 21, 28, 2017b

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, 2002 DODGE RAM - VIN# 1D7HA18Z92J152306; 2004 HONDA ACCORD - VIN# 1HGCM56364A039225; 2003 FORD FOCUS WAGON - VIN# 1FAFP36363W326854; 2002 SATURN S-SERIES - VIN# 1G8ZY12742Z232304; 1997 GMC PICKUP - VIN# 2GTEK19R6V1533442 , will be sold at Public Auction on December 22, 2017, at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Publish December 7, 2017b

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION.

MICHAEL BOYER,

Plaintiff,

-vs- CASE NUMBER:

38-2017-CA-000065

CHRISTOPHER B. HURLEY,

Defendant.

________________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Christopher B. Hurley

(last known address)

2399 NE County Road 138

Branford, Florida 32008-7311

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that you have been designated as defendant in a legal proceeding filed against you for Suit to Quiet Title of Real Property. The action involves real property in Gilchrist County, Florida, more fully described as follows:

Lot Five (5), Waterford, as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 3, Page 19 of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

The action was instituted in the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Gilchrist County, Florida, and is styled Michael Boyer, Plaintiff and Christopher B. Hurley, Defendant.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to the action on Douglas K. McKoy, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302-B North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, on or before January 7 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Douglas K. McKoy or immediately after service; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

The Court has authority in this suit to enter a judgment or decree in the Plaintiff’s interest which will be binding upon you.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this court on this 7th day of December, 2017.

Todd Newton

Clerk of Court

BY: /s/ Lanie Guyton

As Deputy Clerk

Publish December 7 and 14, 2017b

NOTICE OF SALE

The Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida is requesting SEALED BIDs for the following items:

1997 F-150 in poor condition

2000 Pacemaker Boat with Trailer

2001 Honda Outboard Motor

Used Yamaha Wave Runner

A dollar amount must be submitted in writing on “Gilchrist County Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Bid Form” in order for the SEALED BID to be accepted and considered.

Gilchrist County Bid Form is available on the Gilchrist County Web Site (gilchrist.fl.us) located on the front page under the tab titled “Bids , Qualifications and Bid Awards” or at the Office of The County

Administrator located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, Fl

VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT IS SOLD AS-IS

BIDDER WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REMOVAL OF VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT

SEALED BIDS must be submitted to the office of the County Administrator, located at 209 SE 1st Street, Trenton, FL 32693, via in person or by delivery service. BID submission deadline is Thursday, January 11, 2018 @ 2:00 pm (local time). Late bids will not be accepted and will not be considered for award recommendation. Bids will be open at 2:00 pm (local time) on January 11, 2018. SUBMITTED BID MUST HAVE “GILCHRIST COUNTY SURPLUS VEHICLE & EQUIPMENT” on the envelope.

Any questions may be submitted via email to bcrosby@gilchrist.fl.us

To visual inspect the vehicle & equipment call Hart Springs - ask for Mitchell Gentry or Faye Harding at 352-463-3444 for appointment.

Gilchrist County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable accommodations for access to county services, programs and activities. Please contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.

Gilchrist County reserves the right to accept or reject any and all proposals submitted in response to the Request for BIDS, and the right to waive any technical irregularities or immaterial defects in a BID that does not affect the fairness of the competition and the right to re-advertise for proposals when

determined by the Board to be in the best interests of the County.

Publish 12-07 & 14, 2017b

