December 7, 2017 Obituaries

Mr. Joseph Monroe Boyd

Joseph Monroe Boyd, 79, of Old Town went to be with our Lord November 27, 2017.

Mr. Boyd was born May 29, 1938 to the late Dewey and Virginia Boyd in Berwind, West Virginia, but had lived in the Old Town area since 1996 after moving here from Orlando. Joe will always be remembered as a country boy, and as a man who loved his Church, his family, and his home.

Mr. Boyd is survived by his wife of 60 years Jane Boyd, his children Joseph, Jr. (Tina), Vickie, Lisa (Laura), and Jennie (Gordy); his grandchildren Joseph Edward (Emilee), RJ (Yvette), Rocky (Keisha), Timothy, Tabetha (Joshua), Spencer (Dani), Haley, Ginny Lynn (Gene), and William; his great-grandchildren Natalee, Kaitlynn, Ziyah, Jasmine, Maddox, DJ, Aliza, Destiny, Wyatt, Alix, and Bryce; his sister Nora (Jim); his brother Robert (Ruth); many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A graveside funeral was held for Mr. Boyd at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the New Prospect Cemetery in Old Town, with Pastor Dwayne Kight officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mrs. Jarvia Ann Coleman

Jarvia Ann Coleman was born on February 2, 1956 and passed away on November 1, 2017. Mrs. Coleman is survived by her husband, Gary Coleman; sons, Gabriel and Michael; mother Joan Burkett; brother Keith Burkett; sister Doris Wooten; Aunts Jean Byrd and Joyce Burkett. Also several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Ann was a mother, wonderful wife and talented in many ways. She had been a school teacher and computer science professor in her early adulthood. She also had served as a youth minister at Unity Church of Gainesville. Her delightful presence will be missed. She was loved by all who knew her.

_________________

Mr. Joseph Henry Dietz, Jr.

Joseph Henry Dietz, Jr., 68 of Old Town passed away November 30, 2017.

Mr. Dietz was born July 26, 1949 to the late Margaret and Joseph Dietz, Sr. in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but had lived in the Old Town area since 2000 after moving here from Pennsylvania. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was a member of the DAV Tri-County Post # 63 in Cross City. In his spare time, Mr. Dietz enjoyed owning and working on classic cars.

Mr. Dietz is survived by his wife of 26 years Mary Anne Dietz; his sons Joseph Dietz, III (Lissa) and Daniel Newell (Jaime); his daughter Doreen Vandergrift; his sister Rose Berko (Joseph); his niece Julia Berko; his great-niece Franqui Berko; three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and other extended family members.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held for Mr. Dietz 12:30 PM Friday, December 15, 2017 at Florida National Cemetery outside of Bushnell, Florida. Interment will follow, after the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.

_________________

Noelle Reese Edwards

Noelle Reese Edwards, infant daughter of Eric and Dania Edwards, and sister to Sophie of Little Rock, Arkansas, died November 9, 2017. Though they never got the chance to know their precious little girl, she will be cherished in their hearts forever. She is the granddaughter of Doug and Merry Simpson of Bell, Florida, Sam and Marg Edwards, and Ken and Leah Rudolph and great-granddaughter of Betty Edwards of Mayo, Florida. A memorial service will be held at the Ft. White Cemetery at 160 Horton Street in Fort White, Florida, on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. A gathering will be held following the service. Details to be announced at the service.

-------------------

Mr. Edward Hammonds

Edward Hammonds of Fanning Springs passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Tri County Nursing Home in Trenton. He was 89.

Edward is a retired Army veteran that has lived in Fanning Springs for the past 9 years after moving from Texas. He was a Baptist and a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church in De Ridder, Louisiana. He enjoyed playing cards.

Edward is survived by his wife Mary Hammonds of Trenton; 4 sons, Edward Hammonds, Jr. of Arizona, Charles Hammonds of Nebraska, Fred Lewis of Fanning Springs and Eddie Lewis of Texas; daughter Bessie Mae Hammonds of Lady Lake; 15 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 34 great-great grandchildren and 3 great-great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service with Military Honors will be held in honor of Edward on Friday, December 8, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

Edward is under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the guestbook online at knaufffuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mr. Chuck J.

Leptensky, Jr.

Chuck J. Leptensky, Jr. 64, of Old Town passed away November 26, 2017.

Mr. Leptensky was born February 12, 1953 to the late Mary and Charles Leptensky, Sr. in Detroit, Michigan, but had lived in the Old Town area for over 45 years after moving here from Seminole. He had worked for several years as a truck driver, including working with CLT Trucking. Mr. Leptensky was a member of New Life Church in Old Town, and in his spare time enjoyed fishing on the Suwannee River and being in the woods.

Mr. Leptensky is survived by his wife of 20 years Elizabeth Leptensky; his daughters Jessica (Jason) Conte, Mandy (Ben) Jackson, and Kristy Trujillo; his sister Charlene (Don) Shows; his nephew Tim (Renee) Shows; his niece Theresa (Joe) Roman; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held in Mr. Leptensky’s honor 1:00 PM Saturday, December 9, 2017 at the New Life Church in Old Town, with Pastor Cole Downing officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mrs. Artha Spillane

Artha Spillane, of Chiefland passed away Friday, December 1, 2017 at E. T. York in Gainesville. She was 105.

Artha was a native of Chiefland, a Baptist and a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Artha was supervisor of Elections of Levy County for 8 years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing and her family. She was the matriarch of her family.

Artha is preceded in death by her husband David Spillane, son Jack Spillane and grandson Craig Owen. She is survived by her daughter Albajean Owen of Chiefland; her sister, Ida Mae Wilson of Annandale, Virginia; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A service was held on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, 2:00 p.m. at Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland with Pastor Greg Douglas officiating. Visitation was one hour prior from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Burial followed at the Ebenezer Cemetery. Arrangements were under the care of Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland. Please sign the guest book at knaufffuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Haven Hospice of Chiefland.

_________________

Mrs. Verna Mae Knight Steele

Verna Mae Knight Steele, a lifelong resident of High Springs, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, November 21st at the age of 95. She was born in High Springs on February 21, 1922 and graduated from High Springs High School in 1940 at the age of 18.

Verna Mae was the youngest and last surviving child of five (5) children born to James Otto and Pearl Mae O’Steen Knight also lifelong residents of High Springs.

She married Loyce G “Snip” Steele on February 4, 1941 after he spied her from the street at the candy counter in Suwannee Grocery in High Springs. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2011 before his passing in June of the same year. Most of their lives were spent in the High Springs and surrounding areas with short trips to Centre, Alabama where Snip’s family resided. They made only one long move in 1954, when they left for Alaska and lived for 18 years. They traveled the nation on their trips home to visit during this time. In 1973 they returned home and moved back to Verna Mae’s childhood home until their passing.

Verna Mae lived a full, long life filled with family, friends and adventure. She was a homemaker but so much more. She was a talented gardener where her yards bloomed with an abundance of flowers and plants. She was a creative cook, baker, seamstress but could also dress a carabao, catch, clean and cook the best fried fish you have ever eaten along the riverbank or at home. She repaired the vacuum cleaner, built a fish pond and crocheted baby hats for her grands. She shared her beautiful smile easily and frequently with all and could grab and wrap you with her quick wit. She told stories with a crystal memory of childhood family and friends that would make you cry. She was generous and kind and shared all her homemade jam, candies and canned vegetables with all. She was a lifelong Christian and member of the Mt. Horeb Baptist Church where “Sister Sparkle” played the guitar and sang most Sundays.

She is survived by her three loving children, Gerry Steele (Loretta) of Anchorage, Alaska, Linda Maney of High Springs and Ricky Steele (Teresa) also of High Springs. She has 16 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. We will all miss her every day and hold tightly to our memories keeping her close.

Funeral Services will be held 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 7th at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with visitation and viewing starting at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Internment will follow the service at Mt. Horeb Cemetery.

Evans-Carter Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.

_________________

Mrs. Hattie Kemp Wilson

Mrs, Hattie Kemp Wilson, 84 of Trenton, went to rest with her eternal Savior on November 29, 2017 at Haven Hospice in Lake City. Hattie was born to Roy Kemp and Ruby Vineyard Kemp on February 15, 1933 in Ponchatoula, Lousiana. Upon graduating from Southeastern Louisiana College in Hammond, Lousiana she and her mother moved to Florida where she resided for the remainder of her life. She retired as a Rural Letter Carrier from the US Postal Service.

Hattie enjoyed spending time with her family, being active in her church, helping others and gardening. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and her husband of 54 years, Paul Wilson, Jr. Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Hopkins of Anderson, South Carolina; daughter, Beverly Golden (Ken) of Brandon; daughter, Mary Alderman (Roy) of Bowling Green; daughter, Martha Smith (Todd) of Bowling Green; daughter, Ruby Selph of Trenton and son, Emory Wilson (Monica) of Trenton; 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services were at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Homeland Methodist Church in Heritage Park, 249 Church Ave, Homeland, FL 33847. Memorial donations may be made to: Haven Hospice in Lake City or Operation Christmas Child Fund at Bethel Baptist Church in Trenton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com