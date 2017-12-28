Dixie chase leads to arrest in Gilchrist

Share !



On Wednesday afternoon, December 20, deputies from the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office were on their way to a residence to serve an arrest warrant when they met a small extended cab pick-up. As they passed the vehicle, they thought they recognized the passenger to be the individual with the warrant. When the deputies turned around their vehicle, the driver accelerated and began to flee from the deputies. At this point the deputies gave chase to the vehicle which turned east on C.R. 340.

The deputies continued to pursue the vehicle which was travelling at speeds that reached one-hundred miles per hour at times. As the pursuit was nearing the intersection of C.R. 340 and S.R. 129 in Gilchrist County, the deputies backed off in order to give the driver time to stop at the stop-sign at this intersection. When the suspect vehicle approached this intersection, the driver failed to slow and continued to flee at high speeds. It was at this time the deputies again engaged in pursuit while awaiting the arrival of a Gilchrist County unit. As they were continuing on C.R. 340 in Gilchrist County, a Gilchrist deputy approached in order to assist the Dixie County units. As the Gilchrist deputy approached, the suspect driver swerved at the Gilchrist deputy and forced him off of the roadway and into the ditch just prior to reaching the intersection of C.R. 340 and S.R. 47. During the pursuit the suspect driver had been driving into oncoming traffic and had been given opportunities to reduce speed but failed to do so. When the suspect driver failed to stop at the intersection of C.R. 340 and S.R. 47 and turned into oncoming traffic on S.R. 47, the lead Dixie County unit decided to forcibly end the pursuit by forcing the suspect vehicle off of the roadway.

When the suspect vehicle left the roadway, it traveled through the road ditch and through a wire pasture fence before then traveled a short distance before striking an oak tree. When the vehicle came to a stop the passenger with the warrants jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot with the deputy giving chase on foot. By the time the second Dixie deputy got stopped, the vehicle had become engulfed in flames. At this point, Deputy Samantha Polvere ran to the vehicle where she retrieved a shovel from the scene and attempted to pry the door open in order to get the passenger out. Unable to pry the door far enough, she got into the bed of the truck where she broke the back glass out in order to reach the two screaming female passengers in the back seat. After pulling the two rear passengers through the window, she reached inside the truck to the front seat where she was able to grab the unconscious driver and pull him from the vehicle.

The driver and two rear seat passengers were transported by Gilchrist EMS to area hospitals while the front seat passenger who fled was apprehended and booked into the Gilchrist County Jail on the outstanding warrants.