Firemen save home and animals

December 26, fire destroys part of a home in Southeast Gilchrist County near the Hitching Post on SE 82nd Court. The family of Steve Trotter had left home to go to work early Wednesday morning when a neighbor heard a loud explosion coming from the direction of the Trotter home. The neighbor phoned 911 and Gilchrist County Fire Rescue responded in less than 15 minutes. The home was saved except for several additions. After Trotter arrived on the scene he told firemen that four family dogs were in a back room. The firemen rescued the family pets and no one was hurt in the fire. Thanks to the hard work of several local fire departments the fire was put out very quickly.