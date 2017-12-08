Gilchrist Blue Springs holds Public Workshop last week in Trenton and High Springs

Share !



The Florida Department of Environmental Protection Division of Recreation and Parks held a public workshop on Thursday, November 30 at the Three Rivers Regional Library in Trenton. The division of Recreation and Parks had many presentation boards setup in the new library addition identifying many different assets of the park in Gilchrist County.

The meeting was held to give the public an opportunity to provide input on the future management of Blue Springs State Park. This park is nearly a 500-acre addition to the Florida Park Service that contains six natural springs and approximately one mile of frontage along the beautiful Santa Fe River. The park’s namesake spring, known as Gilchrist Blue, is a large second magnitude spring that discharges an average of 44-million gallons of water per day through a spectacular spring running about one quarter-mile to the Santa Fe River. Gilchrist Blue Springs Park Manager George Paxton reported that no decisions have been finalized yet. Information taken will be compiled and decided on in the near future.

The Florida Parks system invites the public to submit their input by visiting www.dep.state.fl or submit information by mail to: Office of Park Planning, FL Dept of EDP, Div. Rec. and Parks, 3099 Commonwealth Blvd. MS 525, Tallahassee, FL 32399.