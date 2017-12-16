Kayla Davis wins Seat 4 on Trenton City Commission

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Only 12 percent of the registered voters in Trenton turned out for the December 5, City of Trenton election.

Kayla Davis and Craig Ruede both qualified for Seat 4, this was the only race on the ballot. Incumbent Commissioner Cloud Haley went back in unopposed.

Davis received 76 votes and Ruede received 54 votes. A total of 31 people voted absentee in this election.

Davis will be sworn in as a Trenton City Commissioner for Seat 4 during the first meeting in January.

Craig Ruede held the Seat 4 position from 2015 to 2016.

Kayla Davis will fill the seat formerly held by Lee Deen on the Trenton City Commission. Deen vacated the seat to run for the position of Mayor. He had no opposition for the position and will take office at the January meeting also.