Parents arrested for manslaughter of 18 day old infant

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s office reported that on November 29, 2016, the Gilchrist County Emergency Services was dispatched to 5698 NE 70th Ave. High Springs, Florida (in Gilchrist County) in reference to a 18 day old infant being in distress. Upon their arrival the infant was transported and declared deceased while in route to the hospital.

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Windy Ponce conducted a subsequent investigation into the cause of death. After an extensive and exhaustive investigation, the infant’s parents Johnny Tyler Dees date of birth 6/11/1993 and Ashley Sheffield date of birth 6/29/1993 of High Springs, Florida were arrested on Gilchrist County Warrants on November 15, 2017, for Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm and Manslaughter.

It was alleged that the parents’ use of illegal substances contributed to the neglect and subsequent death of their infant child. Both are being held on a $750,00.00 bond.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “The death of this precious baby is more than tragic and was completely preventable. Had the parents not been involved in the use of illegal drugs we would not have this press release. For those who suggest that the use of illegal narcotics is a victimless crime need to look no further than this case (as well as many others like it) to see that is not the case.”

“I am very proud of how hard our investigations unit worked alongside the State Attorneys Office to make sure the case was thoroughly investigated Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those effected by this tragic death.” said Sheriff Schultz.