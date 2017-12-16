PFC Jovanni Ajax graduates from United States Marine Corps Boot Camp

Share !



PFC Jovanni X. Ajax, 19, of Trenton, Florida, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on December 1, 2017.

PFC Ajax successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 92 recruits in Training Platoon 3094, Company I. While in recruit training, PFC Ajax achieved the following: Honor Graduate for Platoon 3094, member of the 285 Club (scored 292 out of 300 points on the Physical Fitness Test), the title of “Iron Man” (most physically fit member of Platoon 3094), and member of the 300 Club (earned 300 out of 300 points on the Combat Fitness Test).

Following ten days home on leave he will report to Camp LeJeune for one month of Military Combat Training. Upon completing MCT, PFC Ajax will then report to Military Occupation Specialty school for Aviation Electronics in Pensacola.

Ajax graduated from Trenton High School in 2017 and he was a member of the 2015 State Champion Class 1-A football team. Congratulations PFC Ajax, Trenton is proud of you.