Pvt. Robert A. Cole Graduates from Boot Camp

Pvt. Robert A. Cole, 18, of Trenton, graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island on December 15, 2017.

Pvt. Cole successfully completed 13 weeks on intensive basic training at MCRO Parris Island as one of 87 recruits in Training Platoon 1088, Company B.

Following ten days home on leave he will report to Camp Geiger for one month of military combat training. Upon completing MCT, Pvt. Cole will then report to Military Occupation Specialty School for Intelligence Specialist in San Angelo, Texas.

Cole graduated from Trenton High School in 2017 and was a member of the golf team.

Congratulations Pvt. Cole!