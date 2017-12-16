Scott Hall is new baseball coach at Trenton High

Share !



Trenton High School names Scott Hall as new baseball coach. Gilchrist County School Superintendent Rob Rankin hired Scott Hall as the new baseball coach in late November.

The new head coach graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he played baseball and was a Graduate Assistant while earning a Masters Degree in Education. He has taught Business, Alternative Education, Credit Retrieval, and has been Dean of Students during his tenure. He has been a Head Baseball Coach for seven years and has an overall record of 147 – 42, with 5 district titles and back to back State Championships in 2014 and 2015 at Williston High School.

He also coached football and has been Athletic Director while being a teacher and coach.

Hall said “I have tremendous faith in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and look forward to the opportunity of working in Gilchrist County and for the Gilchrist County School Board.”

Trenton High School Principal Cheri Langford said when talking about Coach Hall, “He’s joining us as a non-instructional para professional position in our FOCUS program.”

He and his wife Shannon have been married for 21 years. They have two sons, Britton 19 and Blake 17.