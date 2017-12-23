Trenton girls take two District 7 victories

Share !



The Trenton girls basketball team grabbed a District 7 victory, 69-24 over Bell Friday night in Trenton. The Tigers were led by junior Standrea McHenry as she shot 21 points and had 10 steals and shot 3 of 4 free throws for the 6-1 District leading Tigers. The Lady Tigers came into this game hot as they scored 27 points in the first quarter and 18 points in the second to take a decisive 45-13 lead at halftime. In the second half The Lady Bulldogs cut the Tigers’ lead almost in half as Trenton scored 24 points in the second half and the Lady Dawgs scored 11 points respectively.

The Lady Tigers recorded 12 turnovers, 24 steals, 35 rebounds and 12 assists while committing only 8 personal fouls in this District victory.

---

Trenton defeated Cedar Key for a second District 7 victory last week. Trenton’s Thalia Jackson led the Tigers with 28 points. The Tigers hard charging, aggressive play allowed Trenton to take a 30-13 lead at halftime. In the second half the Tigers out scored the Lady Sharks 33-21 to take a 63-34 victory.

---

Trenton will host the annual Smith Asset Management Company Christmas girls basketball tournament on Dec. 21-23. Trenton will play West Oaks Academy on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The Lady Tigers will play Freedom School on Friday at 6 p.m. and the championship round will be played on Saturday. Come out and watch these basketball teams compete for the SAMCO Championship. Go Lady Tigers!