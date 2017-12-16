Trenton thanks Glen Thigpen as he turns gavel over to Mayor elect Lee Deen

Share !



Mayor Thigpen explained when he was first elected in 2005, he did not have an idea of what this whole City Commission and service to the public meant. As he served as Commissioner for the first three years and Mayor for the last ten years, he has gained a vast wealth of experience in both serving and working with his fellow commissioners and staff. Thigpen recalled the City Commission has moved in the right direction as they have made some tough decisions to benefit the citizens and the businesses in the small rural municipality. “I’ve enjoyed my time on the City Commission working with my fellow Commissioners, but it is now time for me to move on,” he explained.

Attorney David M. “Duke” Lang, Jr. thanked Mayor Thigpen for doing an excellent job for Trenton. Lang, a past Mayor and Commissioner, added that he has worked with Glen Thigpen the longest of anyone presently on the Commission while he has been the attorney representing the City of Trenton.

Commissioner Randy Rutter explained, “It has been a good eleven years working with Mayor Thigpen while serving as Commissioner in the City of Trenton.”

Commissioner Haley explained, “It has been an honor to work with Mayor Thigpen on the City Commission. Thanks for all that we have been able to accomplish for the City of Trenton,” Haley added.

Commissioner and Mayor elect Lee Deen thanked commissioner Thigpen for working with him and for the citizens of the City of Trenton.

Mayor Thigpen explained that serving the city of Trenton he has gained a lot of respect for many people. He added how former Commissioner Tim Kinsey showed him how to be flexible when working with his fellow Commissioners on tough issues. “Thanks to everyone and I appreciate working with you all,” Thigpen explained. The Trenton resident added that he will now spend his time with his family and the church school they are all involved in.

Glen Thigpen in his last official act as Mayor, passed on the Commission gavel to Mayor elect Lee Deen. Attorney Lang explained that you might want to take your name plate with you. The former Mayor-Commissioner pointed out that he has his name plate in his office from when he was Mayor of Trenton in 1981.