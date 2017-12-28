Winter Concert at Trenton Elementary very special event

Share !



You could have heard a pin drop as the third grade students began to play The Little Drummer Boy at the Trenton Elementary School Winter Concert. The event was held Thursday, December 14. Parents and grandparents were all smiles as they heard the beautiful music coming from the third grade students’ recorders. Third graders Madison Wilder and Leila Caniff were the vocal soloists.

Laura Beard, the Gilchrist County Elementary School music teacher told the packed cafetorium that her students had learned to read music this school term. Not only notes, but whole, half and quarter notes. Beard bragged on her students and told the audience that they had learned so much in such a short time. Those attending the wonderful program were surprised to hear that Beard only had a chance to work with students for 50 minutes every 5 or 6 days.

Beard was pleased to point out that she had discovered a gifted drummer among the 3rd grade class. James Harshley played a set of borrowed drums and accompanied all the groups as they performed throughout the event.

The fourth graders played Ding Dong! Merrily On High and What Child Is This on their recorders. Elizabeth Lord and Elaina Hudson were the vocal soloists.

The fifth grade music students played O Come all Ye Faithful and Hark the Herald Angels Sing on their recorders. Virginia Lathrop, Esha Barnes and Audrey Futch were the fifth grade vocal soloists.

Near the end of the concert the THS Drumline joined the concert and everyone attending sang We Wish You A Merry Christmas to close the Winter Concert.