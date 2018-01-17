A locally elected School Superintendent could be a thing of the past in Florida

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Gilchrist County is one of Florida’s 41 counties that elect their school superintendent. Most of the larger school districts have board appointed superintendents. A total of 26 districts have school board appointed or hired superintendents.

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission meets every 20 years to make amendment proposals that then are put on the election ballot for the voters of Florida to decide.

Not only is there a proposed constitutional amendment to make all school superintendents in the state appointed but another proposed amendment calls for all school board members to have a two term limit, a total of eight years.

Erika Donald, a Collier County School Board member who is a member of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, has not only filed the proposed constitutional amendment for school board members to have term limits, but she has also filed another that ends school board member pay, making it a volunteer position.

The Constitution Revision Commission has until May to determine what items it will place before the voters on the November 2018 ballot.

A vast majority of School Superintendents in the country are typically selected or appointed by members of school boards.

Some other proposed amendments being considered by the commission are changing how Florida draws its legislative districts, expanding school choice and making it easier for felons to regain voting rights.

Each proposed constitutional amendment will pass through a series of committee meetings before advancing on to be a potential constitutional change. A total of 22 of the 37 members of the commission would eventually have to approve each proposal before it makes it to the ballot.

When the proposed constitutional amendments are put before the voters they have to have a 60 percent approval before the Florida Constitution is amended.