Bell council members take oath of office on Jan. 11

Share !



By John Ayers

The Bell Town Council held their January regular meeting on Thursday night as President Derek Sanders opened the meeting with an invocation and a salute to the American flag. The first order of business was to present the Oath of Office to three unopposed elected officials. Council members Gary Blankenship, Michael Moore and Chris Sandlin took the oath of office from David M Lang, Jr., counsel for the Town of Bell.

The Council discussed becoming an associate member of the North Central Florida Regional Planning Council to have the Gainesville based planning agency assist the Town of Bell if changes in the zoning, comprehensive plan or other proposed amendments would come before the council this year. Lang reported the Planning Council had estimated a price of $3,937.50 for planning assistance for the remainder of 2018. The attorney reported that the Town of Bell Comprehensive Land Use Plan is up to date and that City Manager Dan Cavanah is awaiting information from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in the form of a letter to verify the compliance of the planning document. A motion by Michael Moore and a second by Chris Sandlin to not become a member of the Planning Council at this time. President Sanders called for a vote as the motion was approved by a unanimous decision.

The Town Council discussed adding video surveillance to the City Park in order to reduce vandalism of the community property. The Council is still considering improving surveillance in the park but is working on different types of video in the public park.

The Council discussed and reviewed bids for a commercial zero turn mower for the Town of Bell. Attorney Lang asked if all of the bids received were listed on the Florida state contract for equipment as staff acknowledged they were. The members had asked questions about the size of the motors for different tractors as well as the different types of decks identified for each of the mowers. The board took no action in this meeting until more information could be supplied. Councilman Moore reported that he would contact those submitting bids for more information on the bids before the council makes a decision in a future meeting. There being no further business to be considered by the Council, the board adjourned at 6:30 p.m.