Bulldogs maintain perfect district record with wins over Bronson and Trenton

By Matthew Harrell

Despite slow starts in both games last week, the Bulldogs won their pair of district games in comfortable fashion.

Bell opened its two-game week on Tuesday by hosting the Bronson Eagles.

The Bulldogs did not enter the scoring column until the 6:55 mark of the first quarter. After that, though, they seized control of the game.

The Bulldogs ended the first quarter up 18-12, then went on an 18-2 run over the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter. A Bronson three-pointer ended the run, but Bell held a 36-17 lead at the end of the first half.

The Bulldogs piled on in the third quarter. Bell outscored Bronson 18-8 in the period, which was punctuated by a three-pointer by Tyler Trantham at the buzzer, giving Bell a 54-25 lead heading into the final period.

Bell went on to win 63-36.

Terek Liles led the Bulldogs with 14 points in the win.

On Friday night, Bell hosted Trenton.

The game got off to an ugly start which resulted in Bell holding an 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Trenton tied the game with a lay up early in the second quarter and Bell answered by ending the half on a 17-0 run to take a 25-8 lead into the half.

After Bell started to extend its lead in the third quarter, Trenton went on a run and cut the lead to 17 midway through the period.

But a Trenton technical foul led to a brief delay and gave the Bulldogs two free throws and the ball. Reese Rankin made one of his two shots to push Bell’s lead back to 18, where it would be at the end of the quarter.

The Bulldogs outscored Trenton 10-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away with a 48-23 win.

Terek Liles and Reese Rankin each scored 11 points in the win.

Bell is now 13-4 overall and 9-0 in district play.

The Bulldogs have two games this week hosting Hamilton County on Tuesday and traveling to Dixie County on Friday for a district contest.