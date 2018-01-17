County Deputies help a young first-time driver

Share !



When Xander Bowland got his restricted drivers license his first stop was the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office. The purpose of the visit was for Xander to experience a simulated traffic stop.

This plan for a mock traffic stop formed a year or so ago when Xander’s parents, Heather and Chad Bowland came to Sheriff Bobby Schultz with their concerns. They were worried about how Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office deputies interact with drivers who have autism or aspergers. They were also concerned about how their son Xander might react if he was pulled over during a traffic stop after he got his license.

During Xander’s recent visit to GCSO deputies Garth Frier and Britt Railey participated in the mock traffic stop which Lt. Michelle Jones coordinated.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz said, “GCSO will be introducing some new programs in the very near future to assist us when the GCSO have professional interaction with citizens with Autism and Aspergers.”

Gilchrist County Deputies are glad to go the extra mile to help young people in our county where there is a need, as in Xander’s case.

Heather Bowland said, “ I would like to personally thank Deputies Frier and Railey for going through the mock traffic stop with Xander and showing him how to act and what to expect if he is stopped by a law enforcement officer.” She went on to thank Lt. Michelle Jones for an educational talk she had with her son.

“Sheriff Bobby Schultz, you have a great group of Deputies that are as eager to learn as they are to teach and help. Thank you for helping to educate your deputies as to how to handle a person that has Autism such as Xander” said Heather Bowland.