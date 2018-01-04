Education Foundation Walk A Thon just a month away

Share !



The Education Foundation of Gilchrist County will hold it’s annual Walk-a-Thon on Saturday, February 3, beginning at the Gilchrist County Courthouse.

Registration will open at 9:00 a.m. and opening ceremonies will follow at 9:45 a.m. The walk will get underway at 10:00 a.m. Participants can walk, run, bike, wheelchair, skate, roller blade, or push a stroller along the two mile course through the town of Trenton.

Refreshments, entertainment and fun are found at the annual Walk A Thon, which raises money for local schools and scholarships for Gilchrist County graduating seniors.

During the 2017 Walk-a-Thon some $17,000 was raised to benefit the students and teachers of Gilchrist County. This is one of the larger fundraisers held yearly by the Education Foundation. For more information, call Marti at (352) 262-1829.