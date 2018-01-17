Fundraiser to be held for Brook Smith as she fights cancer

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

Gilchrist County native and 2001 Trenton High School graduate Brook Smith has been fighting stage three colon cancer since she was diagnosed back on October 23, 2017. Currently she is working as a guidance counselor at Bell Elementary school. Brook is the daughter of Chuck and Susan Smith.

Smith underwent Resection surgery on October 25 and is now receiving chemotherapy treatments every two weeks. Her treatments are expected to last until May 15. During her treatments she takes four types of chemotherapy which includes a pump for two days after each treatment.

Brook Smith is 35 years old with no history of cancer in her family. Smith said “I have a 67% chance of the colon cancer not coming back after I finish treatments.”

When describing how the chemotherapy treatments make her feel Smith said, “Through it all, my son Lane, and the kids at school have been the reason I have gotten through this.” She went on to say how much she loves her job at Bell Elementary and how great all the people she works with there have treated her since she was diagnosed

The fundraiser for Smith includes a two person half day fishing trip with Captain Danny Allen, after the fishing trip the catch will be cooked for the winner at Steamers Restaurant on the dock in Cedar Key. The tickets are available for a $20 donation or six for $100.

The other donation ticket will be for an autographed guitar signed by country music singer Easton Corbin. Corbin is also a graduate of Trenton High School. Get one autographed guitar ticket for a donation of $5 or five for $20.

All those interested in helping Smith with expenses that her insurance does not cover can make a donation and pick up a ticket or multi tickets in Trenton at the Property Appraisers Office in the Courthouse, at Farm Credit, School District Office and the Gilchrist County Journal. In Bell tickets can be picked up at Akins Bar-B-Que, Bell Elementary School, and Sweet Magnolia. Tickets are available in Chiefland at Chiefland Farm Supply. For more information or to make a donation you can call 352-318-4107.