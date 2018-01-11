Gilchrist County Judge Sheree H. Lancaster Announces Re-Election Campaign

Share !



Sheree H. Lancaster announces today her intention to seek re-election as Gilchrist County Court Judge. Judge Lancaster was first elected to serve as Gilchrist County Judge in 2012, making history becoming the first woman to hold the position.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Gilchrist County for the last 5 years as their County Judge,” said Judge Lancaster. “As I announce my campaign for re-election, my pledge to Gilchrist County remains unchanged: to dutifully carry out this job with fairness and integrity.”

During her judicial term, Judge Lancaster was awarded the “J. Min Ayers Lifetime Achievement Award” presented by the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce for her “longtime commitment and dedication to our community.” In addition, Judge Lancaster was awarded the “One Team…One Mission” award presented by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to community recognition, County Judge Lancaster was elected by her Eighth Judicial Circuit County Judge peers to serve as the Eighth Judicial Circuit’s representative to the Board of Directors of Florida’s Conference of County Court Judges.

Judge Lancaster successfully completed Phases I and II of Judicial College, DUI Adjudication Lab, and Advanced Judicial Studies. She annually attends judicial education programs presented by the Conference of County Court Judges.

Judge Lancaster has presided over hundreds of cases for County Court, including misdemeanor, criminal traffic, landlord/tenant, small claims, county civil and civil traffic. Judge Lancaster has also presided, by special assignment of the Chief Judge, over Circuit Court matters, including family, dependency, juvenile delinquency, probate, mental health, felony and civil cases.

Citizens with questions, or interested in helping with the campaign, are urged to contact Sheree Lancaster at (352) 463-6559 or (352) 215-3606.