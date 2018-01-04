Gilchrist County School Board Members and Superintendent Rankin Receive recognition

Share !



Superintendent Rob Rankin and the Gilchrist County School Board members were recognized on November 30, 2017 at the 72nd Annual Joint Conference and Board of Directors meeting.

We are proud to announce that all five school board members were awarded the ‘Certified Board Member’ credential. This distinct honor is achieved by completing a 96 hour training program providing instruction in the areas of leadership, advocacy, and knowledge.

In addition, Superintendent Rankin and the School Board were recognized for their completion of a 32 hour training program they completed together making them a ‘Gilchrist County Leadership Team as a Certified Board’. They were the only Board in the state recognized for achieving both accomplishments.