Gilchrist Receives blast of cold weather

By Cindy Jo Ayers

Gilchrist County residents experienced extremely cold temperatures last week. Several mornings the temperatures dropped down into the 20s.

Several inches of rain and temperatures down in the low 20s brought ice to the county on Wednesday, January 3. The north part of the county looked like a winter wonderland as the ice encrusted the trees and pastures, turning them white. The icy conditions and freezing weather were spread throughout the county. Hard freeze warnings continued through the rest of the week.

Several local people lost power due to icy limbs falling from trees and breaking power lines. Many area cedar trees were damaged due to the weight of the ice.

To the north, a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 10 near Tallahassee was closed for several hours Wednesday because of icy conditions, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Tallahassee also received 0.1 inch of snow which was the first measurable snow in 28 years.

A hard freeze warning means that temperatures 27 degrees or less are expected for at least 2 hours. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Pets are also suspect to the extreme cold. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible for at least 2 hours.