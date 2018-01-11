Hudson Foods holds Grand Opening for new Northeast Gilchrist store

Share !



A large crowd gathered at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 6 for the grand opening of the latest Hudson Food Store. The new store, Jiffy 1580, is located at State Road 47 and County Road 340 in Northeastern Gilchrist County.

The Hudson family has been in the grocery store/convenience store business for a very long time, Stoney Smith, the general manager, is the fourth generation in the industry. Hudson Food Stores, Inc. has 27 stores in this part of Florida.

The new 6,000 square foot store is the first of its kind for Hudson Foods and in the state according to Doug Martin of Inception Energy Systems out of Gainesville. Martin said, “This store is the first of its kind in regards to energy efficiency. The store is designed to be 100 percent self contained and grid independent and can operate at 68 percent less expensive than if it were being powered by the utility grid.” So when the area is affected by a hurricane, storm or any type power outage, the store will be up and running and their gas pumps will be pumping. There are over 3,000 plus square foot of solar panels on the building’s roof top. The building has many energy saving features including LED lighting both inside and out.

Allen Stine of World Energy Systems stated that construction of the store began in June and the store opened for business back in October.

County residents lined up for the grand opening special on gas, which was $1.99 per gallon. While inside the store they enjoyed several free samples, everything from a free Hunts Brothers pizza to samples of pork with No Name barbecue sauce. Tasty Cakes samples and free chocolate milk for the children was given away on the Jiffy Food Mart side of the store.

Those attending enjoyed the lively entertainment of the Messina Brothers, who are local fiddle players. The Messinas were playing in the Champ’s Chicken section of the store, in between the awarding of door prizes that included such items as ice chests, barbecue grills, and a bike.

Stoney Smith said, “We just thank everyone for coming out to the grand opening and we thank the people of Gilchrist County for supporting this new store.”

This new store will provide food and gas to an area of the county which has long been without a store of any type. Many of the citizens living in the northeastern part of the county are very pleased to have a store in their area once again.

Smith went on to explain that his company is happy to bring this new concept store to Gilchrist County.

This store along with being capable of running off-grid, is environmentally friendly and reduces this Hudson Foods facilities carbon footprint by 75 percent.