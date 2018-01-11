January 11, 2018 Obituaries

Share !



Mr. Neal Dyal

Neal Dyal, 87, of Old Town passed away January 4, 2018.

Mr. Dyal was born November 4, 1930, to Mr. Irving and Fannie (Albritton) Dyal in Brooksville. Mr. Dyal was a member of the Teamster Union Truckers and was employed by Ryder Truck Lines for 35 years. He was in the U.S. Air Force and achieved the Rank of Staff Sergeant His favorite pastime activity was fishing and he also liked hunting. He enjoyed cowboying in his younger years and he liked clearing land and farming.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruby Dyal of Old Town; brothers Eddie Marsh of Old Town and Jack Marsh of Chickamauga, Georgia; and sister Inez David of Trenton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ellis Dyal and Lloyd Dyal, and sisters Gracie Frier and Geneva Hudson.

Funeral services for Mr. Dyal will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 11th at New Prospect Baptist Church, Old Town, with Reverends Jason Jones and Cody Lord officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour prior to the services.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home, Cross City and Chiefland. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_________________

Mrs. Betty Oliver Sanders

Betty Oliver Sanders, of Trenton, passed away at home with her family by her side on Saturday, December 30, 2017. She was 70 years old. Betty was born in Indiana to the late William and Elizabeth Oliver on July 15, 1947 and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Dade City four years ago. She was a retired hair dresser and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Persaud of Paxton; her son, Billy Sanders of Paxton and her sisters, Eloise (Glen) Brock of Dade City, Fannie Youdal and Lucy Lake, both of Trenton, and Cynthia (James) Spurrel of Alabama. She also leaves behind 6 grandchildren.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_________________

Mr. Joseph Samuel Young

Joseph Samuel Young passed away on December 26, 2017 after a four year battle with cancer. He was 52.

Joe, or “Mighty Joe Young” as he was known to his friends and family, proudly served in the US Navy from 1983 to 1989. Joe and his wife moved to Trenton in 1992. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved his career as a Journeyman Lineman with Gainesville Regional Utilities. He worked for GRU for 22 years before medically retiring in October 2017. His career as a lineman spanned 26 years. He participated in numerous Lineman Rodeos with his linemen brothers throughout the state of Florida as well as nationally.

When he wasn’t tinkering in his garage, he was spending time with his wife and their children, enjoying life and making memories traveling. Joe and LuAnne welcomed their first grandchild on December 10th, which Joe rejoiced in with his family.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, George Young; brother John Young and sister Linda Jones. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 26 years, LuAnne Young; his mother, Jewell Young; his children Joshua Young, Emilie and Spencer Girard, and Nicole and Montana Sayers; his grandson Tristan Girard; brothers Robert Young, brother Andrew Young and Mindy Young and sister Pat Stucky, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Lineman family at GRU along with his Trenton United Methodist Church family.

Services for Joe Young will be on January 13, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive guests at Trenton United Methodist Church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

_________________